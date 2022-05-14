Prince William Visits Deborah James at Her Family's Home, Presents Her with Damehood: 'Quite Surreal'

"I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne," Deborah James wrote of Prince William visiting her family's home Friday

Prince William paid a special visit to new Dame Deborah James.

On Friday, the BBC host, 40, shared photos of the royal, 39, at her family's home as he presented her with the Damehood honor. In the pictures, Prince William smiled with James, her husband Sebastien Bowen, and their two children Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one snap, James proudly held up her Damehood emblem and appeared to pose for a selfie or FaceTime call featuring Prince William in another photo. The carousel also shows James gathering with Prince William and her loved ones, who held up wine glasses around a table in her family's backyard.

"Prince William actually came to our family house today!!" James wrote alongside the series of images and shared how they spent the day. "I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood."

Added James: "It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease."

She went on to salute Prince William for being "passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden," concluding: "It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He's welcome back any time!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Damehood be conferred upon Deborah James," the release stated.

Reacting to the recognition, James told The Sun, "OMFG, this is crazy. I don't know what to say. I'm blown away and feel incredibly honoured. I don't feel like I deserve this. I can't tell you what this means to my family, it's so much to take in."

RELATED VIDEO: Deborah James on Choosing Where to Spend Her Final Days: It's 'Where I've Always Wanted to Die'

"I decided that I want to be at my parents' because as much as I love London, I can't even get up the steps to pee. It's kind of not practical. My parents live in a bungalow so I can see greenery and my whole family can come here," she explained to producer and friend Mike Holt.