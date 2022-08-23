'Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Reveals He Struggled 'With Intense Mental Health Issues'

The actor explained his absence from season three and parts of season four of Roswell, New Mexico in a Twitter post Monday

By
Published on August 23, 2022 09:27 AM
Tyler Blackburn attends the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party Arrivals at Chateau Marmont
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tyler Blackburn is opening up about his mental health.

The Roswell, New Mexico actor, 35, explained his absence from season three and part of season four of the CW show Monday night on Twitter, and acknowledged that "intense mental health issues" were primarily to blame.

"Alex is alive! Thank you to my knight in shining armor @MichaelVlamis and the incomparable @heatherhemmens for her insane creativity, professionalism and patience," Blackburn wrote in his three-part post. "Also, thank you to the @RoswellNMRoom and the entire crew of @CWRoswellNM for helping me this season…"

He continued, "…I was dealing with intense health issues that lead to, at times, intense mental health issues during seasons 3 & 4. I had to step down from filming season 4 and every single person in the cast and crew, as well as everyone at @warnerbros and @TheCW showed so much compassion."

Blackburn concluded, "I am forever grateful to the human beings that made up this show."

In May, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared that he had struggled with his physical health in an Instagram post, writing a lengthy caption alongside two bookended mirror selfies.

"My friend told me the other day that it's about accepting your body in any form and I didn't realize how much I struggle with that," he posted. "The amount of self-abuse I partake in is toxic. I had a major back injury and a major spine surgery all within the last 8 months and wasn't able to work out at all. while I am now starting to be able to work towards the shape I want to be in, I need to start with giving myself grace and gratitude for the resilience my body has. there's beauty in everything, we just have to acknowledge it as such. 🤍"

pretty-little-liars
David Livingston/Getty Images

In 2019, the actor also opened up about his bisexuality in an interview with The Advocate.

While he'd always had an "underlying curiosity" about men, Blackburn said stereotypes about bisexuality kept him from embracing his true self.

"I've identified as bisexual since a teenager," said Blackburn, who plays a gay war veteran and amputee on Roswell.

"I heard so many things from within the queer community about bisexuality being a cop-out or bulls— or the easy way out or something," he added. "That always stuck with me because I felt the pressure from all sides to have [my sexuality] figured out."

As the hit ABC drama, Pretty Little Liars came to an end in 2017 after seven seasons, Blackburn began to accept his sexuality.

"I'm so tired of caring so much," Blackburn told The Advocate. "I just want to live my truth and feel okay with experiencing love and experiencing self-love."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

