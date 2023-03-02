Presley Gerber Wants to Raise Mental Health Awareness After Struggling with Depression

Presley Gerber is hoping to make a difference in the mental health community.

The 23-year-old model, son of Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Studio 22 podcast where he opened up about his new goal after learning how to cope with his past mental health struggles.

"Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he told hosts Brock O'Hurn and Will Meldman.

Gerber said he hopes to raise mental health awareness and make a difference in the community, and that he's considering starting a mental health-inspired clothing line. He also said he believes that mental health should just be talked about more.

"[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It's a 24/7 job, and there's so much to it," he explained. "That's really what I want to do: help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there's no judgment."

"I've seen a lot of stuff and I've learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don't have to make the same mistakes that I made."

During the podcast, Gerber said it's great to have an outlet to not only "tune your body" and stay grounded with mental health but share some of those struggles with others.

For the model, music, yoga and meditation are beneficial. He spent a lot of time in therapy over the years doing a "deep dive" trying to "look into myself."

"Everyone has the same goal. Everyone wants to be happy," he explained. "I feel like the more information that's out there that applies to having a genuine better lifestyle — way of treating your body and treating your mind, especially — that's the key."

Starting on his goal, Gerber is starting a project called "Mental Health Mondays," where he'll speak to the professionals who have helped him through his own journey and give tips on how to address their mental health.

"That's what's getting me out of bed these days … is that hope that I've made the mistakes for a lot of people," he shared. "If they're like me, well, then they're going to want to do it the hard way. But if they want to listen, then I could save them a lot of hardship and a lot of struggling."