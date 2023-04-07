Best Premarital Counseling for Couples Who Need a Little Support Before Heading Down the Aisle

You're not alone if you think that there's no way you can add premarital counseling to your endless list of wedding to-dos, but online counseling makes it easier to fit in a few sessions from the comfort of your home, or wherever you can take 30 to 60 minutes. And we've made it easier for you to find good premarital counseling online by doing the research for you. We evaluated 80 online therapy services with the help of three licensed therapists (who also medically reviewed this article), surveyed over 10,000 users, and tested the services ourselves. Here are the ones we recommend.

For some couples, marriage may feel like a big shift in their relationship, while for others, it may not feel like much has changed. Regardless of where you fall, getting married is an exciting and sometimes stressful time, and can leave you with many questions about your future with your spouse. The good news is, premarital counseling can help you iron out any nagging relationship issues so you feel confident walking down the aisle.

Most Comprehensive: Ours Ours Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $400 for the full program of six sessions

$400 for the full program of six sessions Insurance Accepted? No

No Types of Therapy: Couples Why We Chose It Ours offers an alternative to more traditional premarital counseling by blending aspects of both self-guided and therapist-led counseling. It's an affordable and quick program most couples can squeeze in before their wedding, and 100% of couples surveyed by Ours reported feeling closer after finishing the program. Pros & Cons Pros "Guides" are credentialed mental health professionals

Coursework can be completed at your own pace

Hybrid-style program Cons Does not accept insurance

Cannot choose guide

Is not the same as traditional therapy Overview Founded in 2022, Ours is an online couples counseling program that's rooted in premarital counseling — though it can be effective for couples at all stages, even those who are not planning to get married. The program is largely self-guided. Here's how it works: First, you'll fill out a welcome survey that asks some questions about your relationship. You are then paired with a "guide" who is a mental health professional; they'll send over an introduction video before the first session so you can familiarize yourself with the person you'll be working with. Couples will have two sessions with their guide. The first is a 45-minute welcome call where you, your partner, and the guide get to know each other; the guide will ask questions about how you met, what your strengths are as a couple, and where you need extra support. The guide will share their "roadmap," which is a set of recommendations on how to proceed; they'll put together sessions in Loveware, which is Ours' proprietary software and includes recorded videos, exercises, and discussion prompts. Then you're on your own to complete the self-guided sessions via Loveware. Each session will be sent by the guide and should take about an hour to complete; it's recommended that couples aim for one session per week, and each session includes prompts, guided conversations, something fun like an art project or a dance party, and then a planning component. Everything is done on the platform, including sessions with the guide. You can also download resources in PDF form, including a deck of conversation-starter cards to use with your partner. To finish, you'll have a 45-minute wrap-up call with your guide to talk about what you learned and strategies going forward. Plans & Prices Ours full program costs $400, which includes four self-guided sessions and two virtual consults with a guide. You can also gift an Ours experience (or add it to your registry) — there are two tiers to choose from when gifting: the full $400 package outlined above or a $200 "self serve" experience, which includes four self-guided "Roadmap" sessions on a six-week timeline. You'll continue to have access to this Roadmap for a year. Ours also offers single sessions in which an expert picks one Roadmap session for you and your partner to complete at your leisure (with a year of access), for $50. User Satisfaction Forty-eight percent of users surveyed felt that the Ours Loveware app was easy to navigate. Seventy-eight percent of users found all or most of their needs were met by their guide, and 84% had a positive impression of their therapist's qualifications. One of our testers who signed up for Ours said, "I felt seen by this company and confident that my guide would still be at Ours if we decided to continue after the four-week program."

Best for Long-Distance Couples: ReGain Regain Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $60 to $90 per week

$60 to $90 per week Insurance Accepted? No

No Types of Therapy: Couples, individual Why We Chose It ReGain focuses on couples therapy, including premarital counseling, in a hybrid of live sessions and messaging. It allows partners to join sessions from their own devices, so couples don't have to be physically together for therapy — making it a great option for long distance couples. Pros & Cons Pros Each partner can log in from their own device

Easy-to-use scheduling feature

24/7 messaging with therapist Cons Cannot pick your own therapist

Can't see therapist's bios or credentials until you are matched

Therapists cannot make an official diagnosis, fulfill a court order, or offer medication management Overview Being in a long-distance relationship comes with unique struggles for couples: you can feel lonely, have difficulty communicating, or feel like you're living separate lives. Trust or intimacy issues can also come into play. Owned by online therapy company BetterHelp, ReGain has many credentialed counselors and therapists with ample experience treating couples at various stages in their relationship. And thanks to the flexibility of the platform, ReGain can offer targeted counseling to help address the stressors and challenges specific to premarital couples, no matter where each person resides. The platform does not specifically cater to to premarital counseling, but with there therapists who specialize in an assortment of issues including communication, balance, sex and intimacy, anger, family conflicts, LGBTQIA+ matters, and more, you and your partner should be able to find a therapist who fits your needs and aligns with your relationship goals. You can both message your therapist at any time, and expect a response within 24 hours. You'll also have a live video or phone session once per week and those can be done three-way if you are not near your partner. The platform does not specifically cater to to premarital counseling, but with therapists who specialize in an assortment of issues including stress, anxiety, trauma, anger, family conflicts, LGBTQIA+ matters, and more, you and your partner should be able to find a therapist who fits your needs and aligns with your relationship goals. Plans & Prices ReGain ranges from $60 to $90 per week (billed every 4 weeks). Prices vary based on your location, preferences, and therapist availability. You can cancel your membership at any time. Insurance is not accepted and there are no free trials. User Satisfaction Overall, our testers seemed to find the counselors at ReGain helpful and knowledgeable. One noted that therapists were not daunted by long messages and were able to respond to multiple points. Another appreciated the ability to star messages they'd like to keep (and that the therapist does not know which are starred). Of those we surveyed, 77% of users surveyed rated ReGain as very good or excellent overall and 84% of users indicated that ReGain was better than other therapy platforms they'd tried in the past. One of the testers that tried Regain said, "The company seemed particularly culturally sensitive and aware. We were able to request a therapist of any gender, a therapist of color, a Christian therapist, or a therapist in the LBGTQ+ community."

Best Text-Based: Calmerry Calmerry Sign Up Now Price : $200 to $360 a month

: $200 to $360 a month Insurance Accepted? No, but will provide superbill

No, but will provide superbill Types of Therapy: Couples, individuals Why We Chose It

Key Specs Busy couples who can't commit to video or in-person premarital counseling sessions may be able to fit in text-based sessions. Calmerry offers 24/7 asynchronous communication with a licensed and vetted counselor, so you can send a message when you have time or as an issue arises. Video appointments are also available and are 30 minutes long, so they can fit into a busy schedule. Pros & Cons Pros 24/7 asynchronous communication

Variety of subscription plans available

Therapists are trained and vetted professionals Cons Video sessions are short at 30 minutes

Insurance not accepted Overview There are plenty of reasons you may prefer text-based premarital counseling. Maybe you have limited time, for example, or you feel you express yourself more calmly in writing. Calmerry offers 24/7 asynchronous text communication with a therapist or relationship counselor, so you and your partner can message your therapist any time of day. While you won't receive an immediate response, you can expect to receive one to two responses per day, five days a week. Once you complete an intake survey, choose your subscription plan, and pay, you'll be matched with a relationship counselor who practices in your state. The foundation of the Calmerry platform is messaging; you can text your counselor at any time, but the higher two tier plans also come with at least one and as many as four live video sessions per month. This can be helpful because everyone can talk (and be heard) together. The messaging-only subscription supports audio or video messaging (like leaving a video voicemail, essentially), which is one way both partners can participate and leave a message together. It's not clear whether both partners can text the therapist or counselor from their respective devices or if they must be logged into their account using the same connection. Calmerry couples counseling is based in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which is a mode of therapy that's goal-oriented and seeks to align your thoughts and words with the life and relationship you want to have. CBT can help you think more rationally, change how you respond to triggers, or replace harmful thought patterns with something more productive. So for example, if you believe your partner leaves dishes in the sink because they don't care about you, using CBT you can begin to recognize that this thought is untrue and harmful. Plans & Prices A messaging-only monthly subscription is $228. A monthly subscription with messaging and one video chat is $298. A monthly subscription with messaging and four video chats runs $360. Calmerry is currently offering 30% off those prices for the first month and often runs discounts. There is no free trial available, but if you're on the fence, there's an option to purchase a weekly package starting at $65. User Satisfaction Eighty-six percent of surveyed users had a overall positive experience using Calmerry, and 68% said that they were likely to recommend the service to a friend. Eighty-three percent of users said that most or all of their needs were met by their therapist, and 91% said Calmerry was a little better or much better than services they'd used in the past. One of our testers who tried Calmerry also felt that their therapist was able to "meet and address my specific needs."

Best for Sex Therapy: Modern Intimacy Modern Intimacy Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $150–$300 per session

$150–$300 per session Insurance Accepted? No

No Types of Therapy: Individual and couples Why We Chose It Modern Intimacy offers safe, non-judgmental sex therapy from vetted experts. It can be helpful to work through sensitive issues with a neutral third party who is trained to teach tangible skills so you and your partner can find sexual compatibility. Pros & Cons Pros Culturally diverse team of clinicians

Sliding scale fee structure available

Free consultation available Cons Only available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and New York

Focus is solely on sex and intimacy

Does not accept insurance Overview Premarital sex therapy can be helpful for couples hoping to get on the same page about intimacy and sex before they get married. Modern Intimacy does just that by helping to lay the groundwork for a healthy and safe sex life. Modern Intimacy is an affirming, non-judgmental space that welcomes secular and religious clients, monogamous and polyamorous clients, people of all gender identities, and people in non-traditional relationships, including those exploring kink. The providers understand that talking about sex can be awkward or uncomfortable for many people, so their mission is to offer sex therapy that helps individuals and couples improve intimacy in a way that is shame-free and inclusive. The platform employs licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFTs), licensed psychologists, and clinical counselors, a certified sex therapist as well as a certified somatic sex coach (someone who approaches sex and intimacy with a mind-body connection), and a life coach. If you are interested in learning more, you can book a free 30-minute consultation with a member of the Modern Intimacy team. Alternatively, if you aren't looking for one-on-one counseling or coaching, the site also offers live online courses, which generally run between two and three hours and cost about $49; scholarships are available for those with financial need. There are also a handful of free resources on the website, such as videos, blog content and a podcast. Keep in mind that currently this service is only available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and New York, and those with mental health degrees (i.e. LMFTs) must work only with those who are in states where they hold a license. If Modern Intimacy is not available in your state, its website indicates that it helps you find referrals for other providers it trusts in your area. Plans & Prices Pricing depends on the specific expert, but generally costs about $150 to $300 per session. Two-hour courses cost $49, and a six-week Women's Sexuality Course is $500. There is also a free consultation available to learn more. User Satisfaction While Modern Intimacy was not part of our user testing, our subject matter expert agrees that premarital sex therapy can help build the foundation of a healthy, fulfilling sex life that works for both partners. "Sex therapy can be useful for premarital couples by identifying what works for them in their sexual relationship and what doesn't," said Hannah Owens, LMSW. "It can also address any discomfort or trauma related to one or both partners' sexual experiences and identities. Working through these issues can be especially helpful for couples before they get married so that the groundwork for a healthy sexual relationship is laid out before taking that official, legal step as married partners."

Best with Financial Counseling: Growing Self Growing Self Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $105 to $135 for 45-minute private session; $265 per couple for the "Language of Love" class

$105 to $135 for 45-minute private session; $265 per couple for the "Language of Love" class Insurance Accepted? No

No Types of Therapy: Couples therapy, individual therapy Why We Chose It In addition to helping you and your partner get on the same page about all the details that make a marriage work, such as parenting and shared household responsibilities, Growing Self premarital counselors have expertise in financial counseling for couples, and will teach couples how to plan for the future, create a vision, and manage their finances together. Pros & Cons Pros Specifically tailored for premarital counseling

Counselors are LMFTs who have special expertise in financial counseling for couples

Experts use evidence-based approaches Cons Not able to text your counselor

Not a ton of information available about how scheduling and therapist sessions work

Pricing information is vague Overview Twenty-two percent of divorces are caused by "money issues," according to research from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts. This means it's very important that couples are on the same page about finances before getting married. Growing Self not only has providers who are trained in financial counseling; it offers several different types of life and relationship counseling, including three premarital counseling options: an in-person class, a guided program, or private counseling. The first step for signing up for private premarital counseling with Growing Self is to fill out an intake form, which will help connect you to a counselor. After signing up, you and your partner will take a 200-question survey that's designed to help you hone in on elements of the relationship that may need work. Then, you'll have an informational interview with a premarital counselor to help them understand how you and your partner communicate. The counselor will touch on things such as how to stay emotionally connected, how to address any cultural differences between you, etc. You will also be given actionable steps, such as how to manage finances and create agreements about how to divide labor. The in-person class is only available at select Colorado locations, but video options can be done anywhere. The "Lifetime of Love" premarital counseling class is a live video class that's conducted by an LMFT; it costs $265 and there is an option to give the class as a gift. Plans & Prices Costs vary depending on who you work with, how many sessions you need, and whether you opt for 45- or 60-minute sessions. If you work with an advanced clinician, the cost is $135 per 45-minute session. Master's level clinicians cost $115 per 45 minutes and early-career clinicians are $105 per 45-minute session. Income-based sliding scale rates start as low as $65 per session. There is also a free consultation available. User Satisfaction Ninety percent of surveyed users rated Growing Self's services as good to excellent overall, and 68% said their therapist met all or most of their needs. Seventy percent found that the additional resources on the site, including articles, blogs, and podcasts, were helpful. One tester said, "Our therapist was great. Very personable, attentive, professional, and knowledgeable. She was familiar with our profile and came into the session prepared. Thirty minutes seemed a bit short, but it worked for us and may be perfect for people with busy schedules."

Best for LGBTQIA+ Counseling: National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network NQTTCN Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Varies by provider

Varies by provider Insurance Accepted? Varies by provider

Varies by provider Types of Therapy: Individual, couples, family Why We Chose It The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) is a directory of queer and trans therapists of color, a group that is historically underrepresented in therapists as 86% of therapists in the U.S. are white. It can be affirming for LGBTQIA+ couples of color or mixed-race couples to see a therapist with a shared or similar identity. Pros & Cons Pros Certain providers take insurance

Queer and trans therapists provide affirming care to LGBTQIA+ couples

Therapist's bios are detailed with information including languages spoken, pronouns, and sexual orientation Cons Only serves 30 states

A directory, not a telehealth platform

Cannot filter by therapists who offer marriage or premarital counseling services Overview It can be very difficult for QTPoC couples to find a therapist who fits their needs, especially when both partners need to feel like the therapist is a good fit. The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) offers a place to find queer therapists of color so you don't waste a ton of time digging around other directories or using a ton of filters only to find a couple results. It is a database specifically for therapists of color who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. At the intersection of mental health and social justice platforms, the directory initially started as a resource to address issues queer and/or trans people of color (QTPoC) faced in their field, and then grew into a "community of care, resource sharing, connection, and learning for QTPoC providing and seeking mental health resources," per its website. QTPoC couples may also find it particularly helpful to work with therapists who share their identity. While you cannot filter your search to find counselors who specialize in marriage or relationship counseling, that information is available in their bios. When you enter your ZIP code to see a list of therapists nearby, you can, however, clearly see who is an LMFT. But keep in mind that other types of therapists may also be interested in working with couples (and are qualified to do so). Check out individual bios to see who accepts insurance or is a telehealth provider, if that's important to you. Plans & Prices Pricing depends on the specific practitioner's rates, and some accept insurance. The Mental Health Fund page is where you can apply for funding for up to eight sessions ($100 each) with an NQTTCN practitioner who agrees to participate. User Satisfaction Seventy-six percent of users surveyed said they were likely or very likely to recommend the directory to someone else; 26% said the therapists support clients who've experienced racism and discrimination, and 77% of the participants said they would use the directory to look for another therapist again. All 10 therapists we interviewed from NQTTCN said they were likely or very likely to recommend the directory to other therapists.

Best Self-Guided: OurRelationship Our Relationship Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Program with guidance from a coach is $199, or $79 without a coach

Program with guidance from a coach is $199, or $79 without a coach Insurance Accepted? No

No Types of Therapy: Self-guided course for couples with option to work with a coach Why We Chose It OurRelationship offers a self-guided course for couples at any stage, including engaged couples. What sets it apart from other courses is the option to speak with a coach who will help you integrate the lessons into your daily life. Pros & Cons Pros Self-guided program can be done at your own pace

Affordable compared to similar programs

A version of the program can be done by one person if their partner is not interested Cons Coaches are not licensed therapists

Self-help program, not therapy

Calls with coaches are only 20 minutes each Overview OurRelationship is billed as a self-help program rather than therapy. Since you may be able to complete a self-guided course more quickly than therapy, it can also save couples money they might need for wedding expenses. Couples at any stage in their relationship can take the self-guided course, which includes online activities and videos designed to help you get a deeper understanding of each other and your relationship. The program can be done at your own pace, but typically takes about eight hours. Most couples spread the hours out over one or two months. For an additional fee (bringing the total from $79 to $199), you can choose to work with a coach. If you do, you'll have five 20‐minute calls with the coach throughout the course of the program. You'll have access to them for two months. Coaches help you stay accountable and integrate the skills you are learning into your daily life. One of the nice things about OurRelationship is that you can schedule calls or Zoom sessions with your coach during the day, evening, or in some cases on weekends, which is helpful for couples with busy schedules, such as those planning a wedding. In those calls, your coach will help you apply the skills and lessons you learned in the online activities to your relationship. According to the company's website, couples who have done the course have seen improvements in wide-ranging areas of their relationship, including communication problems, emotional distance, lack of trust and infidelity, conflicts stemming from money and parenting, or difficulty recovering from past events. While it's not specifically premarital counseling, tackling any of these topics is helpful for planning a future together and weathering the stress of wedding planning. There are courses catered to heterosexual, homosexual, and military couples. Plans & Prices Going through the program with a coach costs $199; doing the program without a coach costs $79, which includes six months of access. Service members may be eligible for a free course through Military OneSource, and other eligible couples may receive the course for free through a grant from the Administration for Children and Families. Insurance is not accepted and there is no sliding fee scale. User Satisfaction According to the company, which surveyed more than 5,000 users, 94% of couples who used OurRelationship were satisfied with the program. If you're interested in learning more, OurRelationship also has a published randomized controlled trial of its platform. "Self-guided courses like this let the couple navigate these topics at their own pace," said Owens, "and leaves a lot more room for any issues that might come up as a result of taking the course than might be possible when confined to scheduled sessions. Couples can take as much or as little time as they need and not feel pressured to 'perform' in a therapy session."