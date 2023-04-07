Lifestyle Health Best Premarital Counseling for Couples Who Need a Little Support Before Heading Down the Aisle Prepare for the future with your spouse-to-be by trying one of our picks for premarital counseling services By Grace Gallagher Published on April 7, 2023 10:16 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Me 3645 Studio / Getty Images For some couples, marriage may feel like a big shift in their relationship, while for others, it may not feel like much has changed. Regardless of where you fall, getting married is an exciting and sometimes stressful time, and can leave you with many questions about your future with your spouse. The good news is, premarital counseling can help you iron out any nagging relationship issues so you feel confident walking down the aisle. You're not alone if you think that there's no way you can add premarital counseling to your endless list of wedding to-dos, but online counseling makes it easier to fit in a few sessions from the comfort of your home, or wherever you can take 30 to 60 minutes. And we've made it easier for you to find good premarital counseling online by doing the research for you. We evaluated 80 online therapy services with the help of three licensed therapists (who also medically reviewed this article), surveyed over 10,000 users, and tested the services ourselves. Here are the ones we recommend. Best Premarital Counseling of 2023 Most Comprehensive: Ours Best for Long-Distance Couples: ReGain Best Text-Based: Calmerry Best for Sex Therapy: Modern Intimacy Best with Financial Counseling: Growing Self Best for LGBTQIA+ Counseling: National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network Best Self-Guided: OurRelationship Best Retreat/Intensive: Couples Therapy Inc. Most Comprehensive: Ours Ours Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $400 for the full program of six sessionsInsurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Couples Why We Chose It Ours offers an alternative to more traditional premarital counseling by blending aspects of both self-guided and therapist-led counseling. It's an affordable and quick program most couples can squeeze in before their wedding, and 100% of couples surveyed by Ours reported feeling closer after finishing the program. Pros & Cons Pros "Guides" are credentialed mental health professionalsCoursework can be completed at your own paceHybrid-style program Cons Does not accept insuranceCannot choose guideIs not the same as traditional therapy Overview Founded in 2022, Ours is an online couples counseling program that's rooted in premarital counseling — though it can be effective for couples at all stages, even those who are not planning to get married. The program is largely self-guided. Here's how it works: First, you'll fill out a welcome survey that asks some questions about your relationship. You are then paired with a "guide" who is a mental health professional; they'll send over an introduction video before the first session so you can familiarize yourself with the person you'll be working with. Couples will have two sessions with their guide. The first is a 45-minute welcome call where you, your partner, and the guide get to know each other; the guide will ask questions about how you met, what your strengths are as a couple, and where you need extra support. The guide will share their "roadmap," which is a set of recommendations on how to proceed; they'll put together sessions in Loveware, which is Ours' proprietary software and includes recorded videos, exercises, and discussion prompts. Then you're on your own to complete the self-guided sessions via Loveware. Each session will be sent by the guide and should take about an hour to complete; it's recommended that couples aim for one session per week, and each session includes prompts, guided conversations, something fun like an art project or a dance party, and then a planning component. Everything is done on the platform, including sessions with the guide. You can also download resources in PDF form, including a deck of conversation-starter cards to use with your partner. To finish, you'll have a 45-minute wrap-up call with your guide to talk about what you learned and strategies going forward. Plans & Prices Ours full program costs $400, which includes four self-guided sessions and two virtual consults with a guide. You can also gift an Ours experience (or add it to your registry) — there are two tiers to choose from when gifting: the full $400 package outlined above or a $200 "self serve" experience, which includes four self-guided "Roadmap" sessions on a six-week timeline. You'll continue to have access to this Roadmap for a year. Ours also offers single sessions in which an expert picks one Roadmap session for you and your partner to complete at your leisure (with a year of access), for $50. User Satisfaction Forty-eight percent of users surveyed felt that the Ours Loveware app was easy to navigate. Seventy-eight percent of users found all or most of their needs were met by their guide, and 84% had a positive impression of their therapist's qualifications. One of our testers who signed up for Ours said, "I felt seen by this company and confident that my guide would still be at Ours if we decided to continue after the four-week program." Best for Long-Distance Couples: ReGain Regain Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $60 to $90 per week Insurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Couples, individualWhy We Chose It ReGain focuses on couples therapy, including premarital counseling, in a hybrid of live sessions and messaging. It allows partners to join sessions from their own devices, so couples don't have to be physically together for therapy — making it a great option for long distance couples. Pros & Cons Pros Each partner can log in from their own device Easy-to-use scheduling feature24/7 messaging with therapist Cons Cannot pick your own therapistCan't see therapist's bios or credentials until you are matchedTherapists cannot make an official diagnosis, fulfill a court order, or offer medication management Overview Being in a long-distance relationship comes with unique struggles for couples: you can feel lonely, have difficulty communicating, or feel like you're living separate lives. Trust or intimacy issues can also come into play. Owned by online therapy company BetterHelp, ReGain has many credentialed counselors and therapists with ample experience treating couples at various stages in their relationship. And thanks to the flexibility of the platform, ReGain can offer targeted counseling to help address the stressors and challenges specific to premarital couples, no matter where each person resides. The platform does not specifically cater to to premarital counseling, but with there therapists who specialize in an assortment of issues including communication, balance, sex and intimacy, anger, family conflicts, LGBTQIA+ matters, and more, you and your partner should be able to find a therapist who fits your needs and aligns with your relationship goals. You can both message your therapist at any time, and expect a response within 24 hours. You'll also have a live video or phone session once per week and those can be done three-way if you are not near your partner. The platform does not specifically cater to to premarital counseling, but with therapists who specialize in an assortment of issues including stress, anxiety, trauma, anger, family conflicts, LGBTQIA+ matters, and more, you and your partner should be able to find a therapist who fits your needs and aligns with your relationship goals. Plans & Prices ReGain ranges from $60 to $90 per week (billed every 4 weeks). Prices vary based on your location, preferences, and therapist availability. You can cancel your membership at any time. Insurance is not accepted and there are no free trials. User Satisfaction Overall, our testers seemed to find the counselors at ReGain helpful and knowledgeable. One noted that therapists were not daunted by long messages and were able to respond to multiple points. Another appreciated the ability to star messages they'd like to keep (and that the therapist does not know which are starred). Of those we surveyed, 77% of users surveyed rated ReGain as very good or excellent overall and 84% of users indicated that ReGain was better than other therapy platforms they'd tried in the past. One of the testers that tried Regain said, "The company seemed particularly culturally sensitive and aware. We were able to request a therapist of any gender, a therapist of color, a Christian therapist, or a therapist in the LBGTQ+ community." Best Text-Based: Calmerry Calmerry Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $200 to $360 a monthInsurance Accepted? No, but will provide superbillTypes of Therapy: Couples, individualsWhy We Chose It Busy couples who can't commit to video or in-person premarital counseling sessions may be able to fit in text-based sessions. Calmerry offers 24/7 asynchronous communication with a licensed and vetted counselor, so you can send a message when you have time or as an issue arises. Video appointments are also available and are 30 minutes long, so they can fit into a busy schedule. Pros & Cons Pros 24/7 asynchronous communicationVariety of subscription plans availableTherapists are trained and vetted professionals Cons Video sessions are short at 30 minutesInsurance not accepted Overview There are plenty of reasons you may prefer text-based premarital counseling. Maybe you have limited time, for example, or you feel you express yourself more calmly in writing. Calmerry offers 24/7 asynchronous text communication with a therapist or relationship counselor, so you and your partner can message your therapist any time of day. While you won't receive an immediate response, you can expect to receive one to two responses per day, five days a week. Once you complete an intake survey, choose your subscription plan, and pay, you'll be matched with a relationship counselor who practices in your state. The foundation of the Calmerry platform is messaging; you can text your counselor at any time, but the higher two tier plans also come with at least one and as many as four live video sessions per month. This can be helpful because everyone can talk (and be heard) together. The messaging-only subscription supports audio or video messaging (like leaving a video voicemail, essentially), which is one way both partners can participate and leave a message together. It's not clear whether both partners can text the therapist or counselor from their respective devices or if they must be logged into their account using the same connection. Calmerry couples counseling is based in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which is a mode of therapy that's goal-oriented and seeks to align your thoughts and words with the life and relationship you want to have. CBT can help you think more rationally, change how you respond to triggers, or replace harmful thought patterns with something more productive. So for example, if you believe your partner leaves dishes in the sink because they don't care about you, using CBT you can begin to recognize that this thought is untrue and harmful. Plans & Prices A messaging-only monthly subscription is $228. A monthly subscription with messaging and one video chat is $298. A monthly subscription with messaging and four video chats runs $360. Calmerry is currently offering 30% off those prices for the first month and often runs discounts. There is no free trial available, but if you're on the fence, there's an option to purchase a weekly package starting at $65. User Satisfaction Eighty-six percent of surveyed users had a overall positive experience using Calmerry, and 68% said that they were likely to recommend the service to a friend. Eighty-three percent of users said that most or all of their needs were met by their therapist, and 91% said Calmerry was a little better or much better than services they'd used in the past. One of our testers who tried Calmerry also felt that their therapist was able to "meet and address my specific needs." Best for Sex Therapy: Modern Intimacy Modern Intimacy Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $150–$300 per sessionInsurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Individual and couplesWhy We Chose It Modern Intimacy offers safe, non-judgmental sex therapy from vetted experts. It can be helpful to work through sensitive issues with a neutral third party who is trained to teach tangible skills so you and your partner can find sexual compatibility. Pros & Cons Pros Culturally diverse team of cliniciansSliding scale fee structure availableFree consultation available Cons Only available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and New YorkFocus is solely on sex and intimacyDoes not accept insurance Overview Premarital sex therapy can be helpful for couples hoping to get on the same page about intimacy and sex before they get married. Modern Intimacy does just that by helping to lay the groundwork for a healthy and safe sex life. Modern Intimacy is an affirming, non-judgmental space that welcomes secular and religious clients, monogamous and polyamorous clients, people of all gender identities, and people in non-traditional relationships, including those exploring kink. The providers understand that talking about sex can be awkward or uncomfortable for many people, so their mission is to offer sex therapy that helps individuals and couples improve intimacy in a way that is shame-free and inclusive. The platform employs licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFTs), licensed psychologists, and clinical counselors, a certified sex therapist as well as a certified somatic sex coach (someone who approaches sex and intimacy with a mind-body connection), and a life coach. If you are interested in learning more, you can book a free 30-minute consultation with a member of the Modern Intimacy team. Alternatively, if you aren't looking for one-on-one counseling or coaching, the site also offers live online courses, which generally run between two and three hours and cost about $49; scholarships are available for those with financial need. There are also a handful of free resources on the website, such as videos, blog content and a podcast. Keep in mind that currently this service is only available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and New York, and those with mental health degrees (i.e. LMFTs) must work only with those who are in states where they hold a license. If Modern Intimacy is not available in your state, its website indicates that it helps you find referrals for other providers it trusts in your area. Plans & Prices Pricing depends on the specific expert, but generally costs about $150 to $300 per session. Two-hour courses cost $49, and a six-week Women's Sexuality Course is $500. There is also a free consultation available to learn more. User Satisfaction While Modern Intimacy was not part of our user testing, our subject matter expert agrees that premarital sex therapy can help build the foundation of a healthy, fulfilling sex life that works for both partners. "Sex therapy can be useful for premarital couples by identifying what works for them in their sexual relationship and what doesn't," said Hannah Owens, LMSW. "It can also address any discomfort or trauma related to one or both partners' sexual experiences and identities. Working through these issues can be especially helpful for couples before they get married so that the groundwork for a healthy sexual relationship is laid out before taking that official, legal step as married partners." Best with Financial Counseling: Growing Self Growing Self Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $105 to $135 for 45-minute private session; $265 per couple for the "Language of Love" class Insurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Couples therapy, individual therapyWhy We Chose It In addition to helping you and your partner get on the same page about all the details that make a marriage work, such as parenting and shared household responsibilities, Growing Self premarital counselors have expertise in financial counseling for couples, and will teach couples how to plan for the future, create a vision, and manage their finances together. Pros & Cons Pros Specifically tailored for premarital counselingCounselors are LMFTs who have special expertise in financial counseling for couplesExperts use evidence-based approaches Cons Not able to text your counselorNot a ton of information available about how scheduling and therapist sessions workPricing information is vague Overview Twenty-two percent of divorces are caused by "money issues," according to research from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts. This means it's very important that couples are on the same page about finances before getting married. Growing Self not only has providers who are trained in financial counseling; it offers several different types of life and relationship counseling, including three premarital counseling options: an in-person class, a guided program, or private counseling. The first step for signing up for private premarital counseling with Growing Self is to fill out an intake form, which will help connect you to a counselor. After signing up, you and your partner will take a 200-question survey that's designed to help you hone in on elements of the relationship that may need work. Then, you'll have an informational interview with a premarital counselor to help them understand how you and your partner communicate. The counselor will touch on things such as how to stay emotionally connected, how to address any cultural differences between you, etc. You will also be given actionable steps, such as how to manage finances and create agreements about how to divide labor. The in-person class is only available at select Colorado locations, but video options can be done anywhere. The "Lifetime of Love" premarital counseling class is a live video class that's conducted by an LMFT; it costs $265 and there is an option to give the class as a gift. Plans & Prices Costs vary depending on who you work with, how many sessions you need, and whether you opt for 45- or 60-minute sessions. If you work with an advanced clinician, the cost is $135 per 45-minute session. Master's level clinicians cost $115 per 45 minutes and early-career clinicians are $105 per 45-minute session. Income-based sliding scale rates start as low as $65 per session. There is also a free consultation available. User Satisfaction Ninety percent of surveyed users rated Growing Self's services as good to excellent overall, and 68% said their therapist met all or most of their needs. Seventy percent found that the additional resources on the site, including articles, blogs, and podcasts, were helpful. One tester said, "Our therapist was great. Very personable, attentive, professional, and knowledgeable. She was familiar with our profile and came into the session prepared. Thirty minutes seemed a bit short, but it worked for us and may be perfect for people with busy schedules." Best for LGBTQIA+ Counseling: National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network NQTTCN Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: Varies by providerInsurance Accepted? Varies by providerTypes of Therapy: Individual, couples, family Why We Chose It The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) is a directory of queer and trans therapists of color, a group that is historically underrepresented in therapists as 86% of therapists in the U.S. are white. It can be affirming for LGBTQIA+ couples of color or mixed-race couples to see a therapist with a shared or similar identity. Pros & Cons Pros Certain providers take insuranceQueer and trans therapists provide affirming care to LGBTQIA+ couplesTherapist's bios are detailed with information including languages spoken, pronouns, and sexual orientation Cons Only serves 30 statesA directory, not a telehealth platformCannot filter by therapists who offer marriage or premarital counseling services Overview It can be very difficult for QTPoC couples to find a therapist who fits their needs, especially when both partners need to feel like the therapist is a good fit. The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) offers a place to find queer therapists of color so you don't waste a ton of time digging around other directories or using a ton of filters only to find a couple results. It is a database specifically for therapists of color who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. At the intersection of mental health and social justice platforms, the directory initially started as a resource to address issues queer and/or trans people of color (QTPoC) faced in their field, and then grew into a "community of care, resource sharing, connection, and learning for QTPoC providing and seeking mental health resources," per its website. QTPoC couples may also find it particularly helpful to work with therapists who share their identity. While you cannot filter your search to find counselors who specialize in marriage or relationship counseling, that information is available in their bios. When you enter your ZIP code to see a list of therapists nearby, you can, however, clearly see who is an LMFT. But keep in mind that other types of therapists may also be interested in working with couples (and are qualified to do so). Check out individual bios to see who accepts insurance or is a telehealth provider, if that's important to you. Plans & Prices Pricing depends on the specific practitioner's rates, and some accept insurance. The Mental Health Fund page is where you can apply for funding for up to eight sessions ($100 each) with an NQTTCN practitioner who agrees to participate. User Satisfaction Seventy-six percent of users surveyed said they were likely or very likely to recommend the directory to someone else; 26% said the therapists support clients who've experienced racism and discrimination, and 77% of the participants said they would use the directory to look for another therapist again. All 10 therapists we interviewed from NQTTCN said they were likely or very likely to recommend the directory to other therapists. Best Self-Guided: OurRelationship Our Relationship Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: Program with guidance from a coach is $199, or $79 without a coach Insurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Self-guided course for couples with option to work with a coachWhy We Chose It OurRelationship offers a self-guided course for couples at any stage, including engaged couples. What sets it apart from other courses is the option to speak with a coach who will help you integrate the lessons into your daily life. Pros & Cons Pros Self-guided program can be done at your own paceAffordable compared to similar programsA version of the program can be done by one person if their partner is not interested Cons Coaches are not licensed therapistsSelf-help program, not therapyCalls with coaches are only 20 minutes each Overview OurRelationship is billed as a self-help program rather than therapy. Since you may be able to complete a self-guided course more quickly than therapy, it can also save couples money they might need for wedding expenses. Couples at any stage in their relationship can take the self-guided course, which includes online activities and videos designed to help you get a deeper understanding of each other and your relationship. The program can be done at your own pace, but typically takes about eight hours. Most couples spread the hours out over one or two months. For an additional fee (bringing the total from $79 to $199), you can choose to work with a coach. If you do, you'll have five 20‐minute calls with the coach throughout the course of the program. You'll have access to them for two months. Coaches help you stay accountable and integrate the skills you are learning into your daily life. One of the nice things about OurRelationship is that you can schedule calls or Zoom sessions with your coach during the day, evening, or in some cases on weekends, which is helpful for couples with busy schedules, such as those planning a wedding. In those calls, your coach will help you apply the skills and lessons you learned in the online activities to your relationship. According to the company's website, couples who have done the course have seen improvements in wide-ranging areas of their relationship, including communication problems, emotional distance, lack of trust and infidelity, conflicts stemming from money and parenting, or difficulty recovering from past events. While it's not specifically premarital counseling, tackling any of these topics is helpful for planning a future together and weathering the stress of wedding planning. There are courses catered to heterosexual, homosexual, and military couples. Plans & Prices Going through the program with a coach costs $199; doing the program without a coach costs $79, which includes six months of access. Service members may be eligible for a free course through Military OneSource, and other eligible couples may receive the course for free through a grant from the Administration for Children and Families. Insurance is not accepted and there is no sliding fee scale. User Satisfaction According to the company, which surveyed more than 5,000 users, 94% of couples who used OurRelationship were satisfied with the program. If you're interested in learning more, OurRelationship also has a published randomized controlled trial of its platform. "Self-guided courses like this let the couple navigate these topics at their own pace," said Owens, "and leaves a lot more room for any issues that might come up as a result of taking the course than might be possible when confined to scheduled sessions. Couples can take as much or as little time as they need and not feel pressured to 'perform' in a therapy session." Best Retreat/Intensive: Couples Therapy Inc. Couples Therapy Inc. Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $159 to $250 per couples counseling session; $119 to $199 for couples coaching sessions; $714-$1,500 for a 5- to 6-hour assessment; $2,500 to $5,000+ per weekend intensive retreat Insurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: CouplesWhy We Chose It For those looking for ongoing and/or intensive couples counseling, Couples Therapy Inc. offers an evidence-based program that you can do in your own timeframe, whether that's a two-and-a-half day intensive retreat or over a three-month period. Pros & Cons Pros Highly trained cliniciansIntensive assessment helps couples get to the root of their problemsOnline sessions, in-person sessions, and retreats available Cons Therapists not available in certain statesExpensive, with no sliding fee scaleRequires a five- to six-hour assessment, which some couples may not have time for Overview Couples who are getting married soon or are hoping to work swiftly through one core issue may find an intensive couples therapy program beneficial because they can get deep into issues quickly. One of the things that sets Couples Therapy Inc. apart is its robust premarital assessment, known as "The Big Book." It's an 800-question assessment that gets to the heart of your relationship issues. Therapists are trained in the Gottman Method, emotionally focused therapy (EFT), and solution-focused therapy, three science-based but different approaches to couples therapy. Gottman is a therapy strategy that increases intimacy by disarming conflict; EFT is a structured approach with roots in attachment science; and solution-focused therapy is more short-term and goal-based. You'll get to pick your therapist, too, by searching geographically using the website database; you can see which states a therapist is licensed in (you legally need to be in the same state as your therapist to receive care) plus their specialties. The retreats are an intensive way to approach premarital counseling. Online and in-person couples relationship therapy retreats are offered in 34 locations across the U.S., including Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as Canada and Australia. There are also remote options for those who don't want to travel. The starting price for retreats is $2,500, so it's definitely an investment. At the retreats, you can expect to do two and a half days of intense therapy. Your stress levels will be watched with a heart rate monitor and you'll be taught to manage your stress and your reactions. Clinicians identify 'micro-expressions,' which, as the website says, help you learn to "keep your cool and communicate more effectively." The site claims couples come out of the retreat feeling close and having tools to communicate clearly in the future, which is an essential takeaway of premarital or couples therapy. Plans & Prices The rate for couples counseling is between $159 and $250 per session; it's $119 to $199 for couples coaching. Counselors focus more on mental health and typically have more training than coaches. A five- to six-hour assessment costs between $714 and $1,500, and weekend intensive retreats start at $2,500 and can go over $5,000, depending on the retreat. User Satisfaction Eighty-seven percent of surveyed users had an overall positive experience with Couples Therapy Inc.; 60% found the services affordable or very affordable, and 90% said it was a good value for the money, despite the seemingly high upfront cost. One of our testers noted that the platform is results-based, which works well in a limited timeframe; you get what you need without a huge time commitment. Final Verdict While it's not a traditional therapy platform, Ours is our pick for most comprehensive premarital counseling because it offers a nice blend of self-guided education and the opportunity to speak with a trained mental health professional about your relationship goals. For those who are looking for a true premarital therapy model, ReGain is a telehealth platform that pairs couples withlicensed professionals including psychologists, marriage and family therapists, and clinical social workers. ReGain is our top pick for couples who do not cohabitate, as the shared account can be accessed by two separate users on different devices. Compare Premarital Counseling Providers Company Price Insurance Accepted Types of Therapy Most Comprehensive Ours $400 for the full program, six sessions No Couples Best for Long-Distance Couples ReGain $60 to $90 per week No Individual, couples Best Text-Based Calmerry $228 to $360 per month No, but can provide superbill Individual, couples Best for Sex Therapy Modern Intimacy $150–$300 per session, sliding fee scale may be available No Couples Best with Financial Counseling Growing Self $105 to $135 for 45-minute private session; $265 per couple for the "Language of Love" class; sliding fee scale may be available No Couples Best for LGBTQIA+ Counseling National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network Varies by provider, free to use the directory Varies by provider Individuals, couples, family Best Self-Guided OurRelationship $199 per program with coach guidance, $79 per program without coaching No Self-guided couples Best Retreat/Intensive Couples Therapy Inc. $159 to $250 per couples counseling session; $119 to $199 for couples coaching sessions; $714 to $1,500 for a 5- to 6-hour assessment; $2,500 to $5,000+ per weekend intensive retreat No Couples Guide to Choosing the Best Premarital Counseling What Does Premarital Counseling Entail? Premarital counseling is counseling sought by couples before they get married. In most cases, it's something the couple seeks out to work through any unresolved issues or to get aligned pre-marriage, though other times it may be mandated by a religious organization or encouraged by the state. "Some states give you a discount on your marriage license if you complete premarital counseling first," said Amy Marschall, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist, author, and subject matter expert. Who Is Premarital Counseling Right For? Premarital counseling can be helpful for all couples, though by definition it's for people who are engaged or are planning to get married. "In general it's good for anyone who wants to make sure their values and needs are on the same page before they get married, and those who want to see what blind spots they might have in their relationship to work on," said Dr. Marschall. Is Online Premarital Counseling Effective? Yes, online premarital counseling can be very effective, especially for couples for whom time, money, or health reasons present a barrier to seeing a counselor in person. One study found that couples who had done some form of premarital counseling had a 30% increase in their marital satisfaction compared with those who hadn't done any. "Online therapy has been proven to be just as effective as in-person therapy in many situations, and online premarital counseling is no exception," Owens said. How Can You Find a Premarital Counselor That You Both Like? It's important that you and your partner both feel comfortable with the counselor you select and it can be helpful to decide a few things before seeking out a counselor. Do you prefer a certain age or sex? What sort of expertise is important to you? Remember it's okay to "shop" for premarital counselors until you find one who feels right to both of you. If one counselor isn't a fit, don't hesitate to ask for a new one — most platforms make switching counselors or therapists easy. Comparing Online Premarital Counseling Services There are several factors to consider when choosing which online counseling is best for you. Some of these include: Price: What is your weekly or monthly budget for premarital counseling? In addition to paying close attention to price, be on the lookout for sales and discount codes. Couples counseling is typically not covered by insurance, and that may impact your budget planning. Treatment types: It makes sense to do a bit of research into the type of treatment that best resonates with you and your partner. The Gottman Method, for example, aims to de-escalate conflict and improve respect and listening, whereas CBT is about changing behaviors and thought patterns. Scheduling: Finding time for therapy can get tricky when you have three people's schedules to consider (your, your partner's, and the therapist's). Finding a therapist with a flexible cancellation policy or who does not charge a fee for canceling within 24 hours may be helpful if you have particularly busy schedules. Method of counseling: Decide what method of counseling works best for you and your partner. Do you prefer video chat so you can go deep on certain topics? A phone call allows you to talk in depth but provides a certain level of anonymity. Text messaging or messaging through a platform can be helpful for busy couples and a good way to log issues as they arise, but you likely won't receive a real-time answer. Frequently Asked Questions What Are the Common Types of Premarital Counseling? There are several types of premarital counseling. The Gottman Method: Owens described this as an evidence-based approach to couples counseling that focuses on communication and trust.Emotionally-focused therapy (EFT): This is short-term therapy that focuses on strengthening a couple's emotional and physical bonds.Psychodynamic couples therapy: This method focuses more on the "historical root of each partner's defenses and anxieties and how they affect the relationship today," Owens said. "Other types of counseling might involve more problem-solving and the discussion of values and different important aspects of the relationship," Owens added. When Should You Start Premarital Counseling? By definition, premarital counseling is done before you get married, though there is no set time when it should start. Some couples may be in therapy for years before they decide to get married, and others may do just a few sessions a month or two before their wedding. What Do You Discuss in Premarital Counseling? Premarital counseling can be a helpful tool for getting on the same page about decisions married couples will make together. "Premarital counseling can be useful for discussing finances, expectations, trust, communication, triggers, repeated sources of conflict, and boundaries," Owens said. Additionally, it can be helpful to discuss family values, thoughts on kids, and how you plan to divide labor and household chores, especially if you have not lived together prior to getting married. What Is the Difference Between Couples Therapy and Premarital Counseling? Premarital counseling and couples therapy share a lot in common, though they're not exactly the same. "Premarital counseling is a specific type of counseling for couples who are preparing to get married, and couples therapy is any therapy with a couple who is working on their relationship. Couples therapy is a much broader term, basically," said Dr. Marschall. Methodology We looked at 80 therapy platforms and therapist directories for this list, paying special attention to what companies specifically provided premarital counseling, and if not, relationship or couples counseling. We also surveyed real users of many of these platforms to get an inside look at anything from website usability to the level of care and expertise provided by the therapist. We sought only to include vetted platforms and directories that were a good value for the services provided with a track record of valuable impact. Whenever possible, we included only companies with an 85% or higher user satisfaction rate who catered to a wide audience. Source List: Family Relations. Evaluating the Effectiveness of Premarital Programs: A Meta-Analytic Review of Outcome Research. The Gottman Institute. The Gottman Method. ICEEFT. What is EFT?. Institute DFA. Survey: Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) Professionals Reveal the Leading Causes of Divorce. Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology. A Randomized Controlled Trial of the Web-Based OurRelationship Program: Effects on Relationship and Individual Functioning. Fact-checked by Natalie Rahhal Related Articles The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs The Beginner's Guide to Finding a Therapist Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners The Best Food Subscription Boxes for Every Occasion 20 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Appeal to All Types of Dressers You'll Never Run Out of Things to Watch with These 10 Streaming Bundles Combine Your Internet and TV Bills with These 8 Bundles Brides, Take Note: These 16 Wedding Registries Should Be on Your Radar 10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods 14 Dog Subscription Boxes to Pamper Your Pup on the Regular Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies