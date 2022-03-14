The unidentified woman was left with a crushed pelvis and detached hip, and when the baby was delivered via an emergency C-section, it had "no signs of life"

Pregnant Woman Seen Carried Out After Russian Strike on Ukrainian Hospital Dies Along with Her Baby

A pregnant woman who was photographed being carried out on a stretcher after Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital in Ukraine has since died along with her baby, the Associated Press reported.

In a photo that quickly circulated around the world, the woman is seen bloodied near her waist and pale as five frontline workers carry her away from the destroyed Mariupol's children's hospital and maternity ward, where she was set to give birth.

The unidentified woman was left with a crushed pelvis and detached hip from the attack.

As she was moved to another hospital and doctors worked to keep her alive, the woman realized she was losing her baby and asked them to "kill me now!", the AP reported.

Surgeon Timur Marin told the outlet that they first delivered the baby via an emergency C-section, but it arrived with "no signs of life." They then turned to the mom, but after "more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn't produce results," he said, and "both died."

As medics triaged the scene following the bombing, they were unable to get the mother's name. But her husband and father later came to take her body, keeping her from going into the mass grave now in Mariupol to handle the growing number of dead people.

Another pregnant woman who was photographed coming down the hospital stairs after the air strike, Mariana Vishegirskaya, survived and gave birth to a baby girl the day after Wednesday's attack. Russian officials have claimed that she was a paid actor and the attack was staged by Ukraine.

Mariupol, Ukraine maternity and children's hospital shelled Mariana Vishegirskaya | Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

"It happened on March 9 in Hospital No. 3 in Mariupol. We were laying in wards when glasses, frames, windows and walls flew apart," she told the AP. The outlet said they had tracked down victims of the attack and found Vishegirskaya wearing the same polka dot pajamas that she was photographed in immediately after the attack.

"We don't know how it happened. We were in our wards and some had time to cover themselves, some didn't."

Mariana Vishegirskaya Mariana Vishegirskaya with her newborn daughter | Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

Russian officials have claimed that the maternity hospital was taken over by extremist Ukrainian forces to use as a base, and that there were no patients or medical personnel still in the hospital at the time of the attack. Russia's ambassador to the United Nations brushed off the photos, calling them "fake news."

The AP is one of the few outlets still present in Mariupol, where anyone still in the city have been without food, water, power or heat for more than a week.

Russia has been accused of war crimes for the bombing, which is one portion of their large-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy has vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."