Pregnant Woman Pulled Over for Driving in HOV Lane Reveals She Got Ticketed — Again

Brandy Bottone has revealed she received another ticket for a repeat violation, along the same North Texas roadway, in early August

By
Published on September 1, 2022 12:30 PM
Policeman pulls over a driver for speeding, getting out of police car to write a traffic ticket.
Photo: Getty Images

Brandy Bottone is in trouble with the highway patrol – again.

In July, the Plano, Texas woman went viral after she claimed her unborn child qualified her to drive in the HOV lane, which can only be used if two passengers are in a vehicle.

Bottone was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the June 29 incident and told officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department that her unborn fetus counted as a passenger and therefore gave her the right to use the carpool lane.

This was deliberately connected to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, which arrived just days before the traffic stop.

"I pointed to my stomach and said, 'My baby girl is right here. She is a person,'" Bottone recounted telling the officer at the time, per The Dallas Morning News. According to Bottone, the cop told her the HOV lane required two passengers, meaning "two people outside of the body."

Abortion rights activists rally outside of the US Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

"One officer kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that's going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade," she added. "'So I don't know why you're not seeing that.'"

Despite her arguments, Battone received a ticket for her traffic violation. Yet it's now emerged that this didn't perform as much of a deterrent. On Wednesday Battone told The Dallas Morning News that she was issued a second ticket for doing the exact same thing, along the same route a few weeks later.

"You again?" a Dallas County sheriff's deputy said when she was stopped, Battone told the paper.

According to Battone, he then asked when she was going to have her baby, to which she replied, "Tomorrow."

"Oddly enough I got the same exact officer as the first ticket writing me this one," Bottone told the TODAY show Wednesday. "He chuckled and said, 'Hello, I know you.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He was super-friendly, but did state that he would be giving a ticket and really didn't need to explain since I knew what he was going to say," she continued. "He did take my license and showed the other police officers that it was me and they all grinned and said, 'No way' or 'Really?'"

Bottone's first $275 ticket was dismissed earlier this month by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, the newspaper reported, but the status of the second ticket is unclear.

Thankfully for the hard-working officers patrolling the highways near Battone's home, her arguments are something they're unlikely to encounter for a while. The Texan woman gave birth to a daughter three weeks ago.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Policeman pulls over a driver for speeding, getting out of police car to write a traffic ticket.
Pregnant Woman Contests HOV Ticket by Saying Fetus Is Passenger After 'Roe v. Wade' Decision
60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies in Flash Flood While on Phone with Husband: ‘Lost Her Life for $18’
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
Neal Collins, center, speaks with other members of the South Carolina House Judiciary Committe
S.C. Rep. Who Voted for Abortion Restriction Shares Emotional Account of Teen Affected: 'That Weighs on Me'
transgender
Americans with Disabilities Act Extends to People with Gender Dysphoria, Court Rules
Kiely Rodni
Where Is Kiely Rodni? A Timeline of the California 16-Year-Old's Disappearance from Campground Party
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook Gave Authorities Messages Between Mother and Daughter Who Are Facing Illegal Abortion Charges
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Says She 'Almost Died' from Ectopic Pregnancy in 1979
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
texas woman miscarriage
Beauty YouTuber Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Miscarriage Due to Abortion Ban
debbie reynolds
Debbie Reynolds' Emotional Abortion Story Resurfaces: 'The Baby Died Inside of Me' at 7 Months
Joe Mullins
'I Run the County,' Fla. Commissioner Tells Trooper When Pulled Over for Hitting 92 MPH in Ferrari
Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Ruling
Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v. Wade Ruling
Sen. Jay Hottinger and State Sen. Kristina Roegner
25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
hailey bieber, bette midler, and michelle obama
Celebrities React to the Reversal of 'Roe v. Wade' : 'Absolutely Terrified'
roe v. wade
Michigan Judge Temporarily Blocks State's Dormant 1931 Law Banning Abortions