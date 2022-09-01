Pregnant Woman Pulled Over for Driving in HOV Lane Reveals She Got Ticketed — Again

Brandy Bottone is in trouble with the highway patrol – again.

In July, the Plano, Texas woman went viral after she claimed her unborn child qualified her to drive in the HOV lane, which can only be used if two passengers are in a vehicle.

Bottone was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the June 29 incident and told officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department that her unborn fetus counted as a passenger and therefore gave her the right to use the carpool lane.

This was deliberately connected to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, which arrived just days before the traffic stop.

"I pointed to my stomach and said, 'My baby girl is right here. She is a person,'" Bottone recounted telling the officer at the time, per The Dallas Morning News. According to Bottone, the cop told her the HOV lane required two passengers, meaning "two people outside of the body."

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

"One officer kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that's going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade," she added. "'So I don't know why you're not seeing that.'"

Despite her arguments, Battone received a ticket for her traffic violation. Yet it's now emerged that this didn't perform as much of a deterrent. On Wednesday Battone told The Dallas Morning News that she was issued a second ticket for doing the exact same thing, along the same route a few weeks later.

"You again?" a Dallas County sheriff's deputy said when she was stopped, Battone told the paper.

According to Battone, he then asked when she was going to have her baby, to which she replied, "Tomorrow."

"Oddly enough I got the same exact officer as the first ticket writing me this one," Bottone told the TODAY show Wednesday. "He chuckled and said, 'Hello, I know you.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He was super-friendly, but did state that he would be giving a ticket and really didn't need to explain since I knew what he was going to say," she continued. "He did take my license and showed the other police officers that it was me and they all grinned and said, 'No way' or 'Really?'"

Bottone's first $275 ticket was dismissed earlier this month by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, the newspaper reported, but the status of the second ticket is unclear.

Thankfully for the hard-working officers patrolling the highways near Battone's home, her arguments are something they're unlikely to encounter for a while. The Texan woman gave birth to a daughter three weeks ago.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.