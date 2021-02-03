Pregnant Shawn Johnson Says She Feels 'Lucky' to Have 'Pretty Mild' Case of COVID

Pregnant Shawn Johnson East is giving fans an update on her health after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Olympic gold medalist thanked her followers for their well-wishes and reassured them that she is doing well in a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I do still consider myself a very lucky one. I think I have it pretty mild," Johnson East, 29, said in the videos.

"[Last night] was probably my worst night, I coughed all night. That was bad. But during the daytime, I feel really good," she continued. "My headaches are gone. My sore throat is finally gone, I had a bad sore throat. My stuffiness is getting better."

Image zoom Shawn Johnson

The athlete — who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East — said that, hopefully, she's now "on the up and up."

"Just trying to get enough rest so I can heal. I miss my husband and baby girl, but again, it's the least I can do to keep our family healthy," Johnson East said, referring to the couple's 15-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel.

When the second-time mom-to-be first tested positive for the virus over the weekend, she told fans she was nervous about battling COVID-19 with her history of asthma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that having asthma as an underlying condition can put you at risk of experiencing a "severe" case of the illness.

In her update on Tuesday, Johnson East told fans she hasn't noticed any compromised breathing.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"I feel winded, but that's pregnancy and not more than usual," she explained. "And, since I have had asthma, I'm pretty hyperaware of my breathing and when it's labored. So far, I feel pretty good."

Her husband, East, 29, previously tested positive for the coronavirus, the couple revealed in their pregnancy announcement video — which was shared on YouTube in January.

"We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin' self-isolate for 10 days," said the former NFL athlete, who recalled learning about his diagnosis after his wife told him she was pregnant again.

Image zoom Credit: Jessica Steddom (@jessicasteddom)

"We were scared to begin with that you had COVID. We weren't sure if Drew had it, we weren't sure if I had it," Johnson East said at the time. "So I was calling her pediatrician, I was calling my OB. … I was like, 'What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant?' especially early on in pregnancy. I got so scared of potentially increasing my risks of miscarriage."

Johnson East previously suffered a miscarriage in October 2017.

When East was recovering from the coronavirus, the pair made a plan for him to self-isolate in a separate area of their house, which Johnson East is now doing as well.

While first revealing the news of her own coronavirus battle on Sunday, she also posted an emotional message for her fans in similar predicaments. "Praying so hard for all of those babies out there tonight (sappy mama here) and everyone fighting for their health. Ok... this emotional mess of a human is going to try to sleep now. Love you all," she wrote.