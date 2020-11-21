Pregnant Hilary Duff Says She Was 'Exposed' to COVID-19: 'Quarantine Day 2'

Hilary Duff has been filming the seventh season of her hit TV series Younger in New York

Hilary Duff has revealed that she was "exposed" to the novel coronavirus.

The actress, who is pregnant with her third child, told fans on her Instagram Stories Saturday that she has been quarantining. "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml," Duff wrote along with her selfie.

The star, 33, has been filming the seventh season of her hit TV series Younger in New York. Most recently, Duff was photographed on set with costar Sutton Foster in Manhattan this week.

Production on season 7 of Younger was scheduled to shoot in New York City in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all production. The cast shared on their social media accounts that they began filming in October.

In addition to Duff and Foster, the TV Land drama also features Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis.

Reps for Younger did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Amid the pandemic, Duff and her husband Matthew Koma announced the news of their second pregnancy on Oct. 24. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," Duff captioned her post.

"Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021," Koma, 33, wrote alongside the same affectionate social media share, which he playfully tagged as being taken in "Pregnantville."

Duff and Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet in 2018, and she is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

As of Saturday, the United States passed 12 million total coronavirus cases, according to the New York Times database, which also reported that the country recorded more than 198,500 cases on Friday.