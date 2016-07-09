Bodybuilder Daegan Coyne is in her third trimester but is being told her baby bump isn't big enough

Australian bodybuilder and lawyer Daegan Coyne is expecting her first child – a girl she’s calling “Bubba” – with husband Joseph this September.

Like many athletic moms-to-be, the health and fitness expert has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, providing tips about her daily workouts and lifestyle routines to her nearly 27,000 followers. And like many high-profile moms before her, she’s learned the wrath of internet haters.

The 30-year-old, who is a bikini competitor in bodybuilding contests, recently took to the popular picture platform to fire back at a collection of commentators who criticized her growing baby bump for being “too small.”

“I have had pregnant friends called out for being ‘too big,’others ‘far too muscly’ and myself, the ‘you’re way too small,’ ” she wrote in one post, explaining that her daughter is “above average for 30 weeks.”

“Given I am yet to see one lady carry their pregnancy shape and size the same as another, I believe it’s safe to assume peeps that there is no ‘one size fits all’ pregnancy,’ ” she said.

Daegan went on to say she understood some of her commenters may have had the best intentions when they inquired about her size.

“I know heaps of the comments aren’t meant to be hurtful or upsetting by any means,” she said, “but we all have enough to worry about being a new mum (omg scary) let alone whether you are the size you are ‘expected’ to be.”

She also added that she gets conflicting reports about how she’s carrying, leading her to believe that no one “even knows what the size is.”

“I’ve been told one day I am carrying really high and the next ‘wow you are carrying so low,’ ” she said. “I am just good at hiding her.”

Her post was met with a slew of love from her fans, who praised Daegan for her openness and wished her well on the rest of her pregnancy. “Thanks for sharing! There’s too much bump shaming in this world,” one fan wrote.

Joseph, and exercise physiologist and sports nutritionist currently working for the Chinese Olympic Committee in Beijing, defended his wife in his own Instagram post.

“I never realized the amount of rubbish girls have to put up with in pregnancy,” he wrote. “From uninformed comments and scaremongering about their size to what you should be eating, it’s a minefield of emotions for girls.”

“My hat goes off to all pregnant females for going through this at the same time that they actually have to carry a new life inside them,” Joseph added.

While the couple are currently living in separate countries, they have a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to their new baby, it’ll be their tenth year anniversary, fifth year of marriage and Joseph’s 35th birthday, Daegan said.