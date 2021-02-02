The FDA Has Approved These KN95 Face Masks for Emergency Usage — and They’re on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Made with four layers of fabric, including cotton, the Powecom KN95 Disposable Masks are over 95 percent efficient at filtering particles, including dust, smog, and droplets. (Some reviewers who cut open the masks say they also noticed a "meltblown layer.") Sold in packs of 10 on Amazon, the white disposable masks each include elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose clip. Each package also comes with an anti-counterfeit label that can be verified for authenticity via the brand's website.

The masks usually cost $15 for 10, but they're on sale for $13, meaning the price of one mask comes out to just $1.26 right now.

In addition to being FDA-approved, the masks have the stamp of approval from over 7,000 Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating. The Powecom masks are also currently the number two best-selling disposable respirator safety masks on Amazon. Customers say that they "fit very well" and are "easy to talk to and breathe in."

"I have done a lot of research on various masks, and I have to say I really love these," one shopper wrote. "They are extremely comfortable on the face — lightweight, yet you feel very secure...It's very breathable, and can be worn for extended periods without feeling like you need air. Price is also very affordable too. Seems like about the next best thing to an N95 that you can get out there when you consider the quality and price."