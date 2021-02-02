The FDA Has Approved These KN95 Face Masks for Emergency Usage — and They’re on Amazon
They have over 7,000 five-star ratings
As coronavirus cases continue to spread worldwide, you may be searching to upgrade your face mask collection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing a mask made with two or more layers, and some experts even advise double-masking for extra effectiveness. If you're having trouble deciding what the best options are, the Food and Drug Administration has an ongoing list of Emergency Use Authorized masks, and these popular KN95 masks on Amazon made the cut.
Made with four layers of fabric, including cotton, the Powecom KN95 Disposable Masks are over 95 percent efficient at filtering particles, including dust, smog, and droplets. (Some reviewers who cut open the masks say they also noticed a "meltblown layer.") Sold in packs of 10 on Amazon, the white disposable masks each include elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose clip. Each package also comes with an anti-counterfeit label that can be verified for authenticity via the brand's website.
The masks usually cost $15 for 10, but they're on sale for $13, meaning the price of one mask comes out to just $1.26 right now.
Buy It! Powecom KN95 Disposable Masks, $12.94 (orig. $14.95); amazon.com
In addition to being FDA-approved, the masks have the stamp of approval from over 7,000 Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating. The Powecom masks are also currently the number two best-selling disposable respirator safety masks on Amazon. Customers say that they "fit very well" and are "easy to talk to and breathe in."
"I have done a lot of research on various masks, and I have to say I really love these," one shopper wrote. "They are extremely comfortable on the face — lightweight, yet you feel very secure...It's very breathable, and can be worn for extended periods without feeling like you need air. Price is also very affordable too. Seems like about the next best thing to an N95 that you can get out there when you consider the quality and price."
If you're thinking about purchasing the Powecom KN95 Disposable Masks, we recommend doing so quickly while still in stock and at this lower-than-ever price.
- The FDA Has Approved These KN95 Face Masks for Emergency Usage — and They’re on Amazon
- Kate Middleton Wore the Cutest Beanie in Her First Selfie Video, and We Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $13
- This 'Miracle' Air Purifier with Over 16,000 Perfect Ratings Is Under $100 on Amazon Right Now
- More Than 9,000 Shoppers Have Fallen for These Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers