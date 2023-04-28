Post Malone Addresses Recent Weight Loss, Says He's 'Not Doing Drugs': 'Never Felt Healthier'

The Grammy-winning artist, 27, told fans that he’s been prioritizing his health and making changes to his diet since welcoming his first child last year

Vanessa Etienne
Published on April 28, 2023
Post Malone performs at Accor Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Post Malone is setting the record straight about his health.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old rapper shared a selfie on Instagram and addressed the concerns his fans have recently had about his weight.

"Hello everybody, I hope you're having a great night. I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs," he wrote in the caption. "I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

The Grammy-winning artist admitted that he's been prioritizing his health and made changes to his diet since welcoming his first child, a daughter, with his fiancé in May 2022.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel," he said. "Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

Malone added that he's been back in the studio working on new music and thanks his fans for their patience and support.

"My brain is in a super dope place, and I'm the happiest I've been in a long time," he ended the post. "If you're having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f—ing crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on🥾🥾🥾."

Fans of the "Circles" artist — whose real name is Austin Post — have expressed concerns about his health since September 2022 when he was hospitalized.

Malone shared on his Twitter that he woke up with a "stabbing pain" and was having a difficult time breathing, forcing him to cancel his Boston concert.

"Boston, I love y'all so f—ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body," the musician wrote at the time. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

Given the pain he was dealing with, Malone said he wouldn't be able to give fans the show they paid for, though he promised to make up for his absence later on.

"Everyone's tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the reschedule that we're planning right now. Once again, I'm so f—ing sorry," he wrote. "I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon."

