Portia de Rossi Rushed to Hospital Friday by Ellen DeGeneres for Appendicitis Surgery

The actress is now resting at home, a source tells PEOPLE, and wife Ellen DeGeneres “is taking care of her”

Portia de Rossi is recovering after needing emergency surgery on Friday to deal with appendicitis.

The actress, 48, is now at home and "doing well," a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wife Ellen DeGeneres took de Rossi to the hospital on Friday.

"Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain," a source tells PEOPLE. "It was appendicitis and she had surgery."

Appendicitis is a common condition in which the lining of the appendix is blocked and becomes inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes intense pain, and if not treated quickly — typically with surgery to remove the appendix — the organ can burst.

Portia de Rossi Image zoom Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The source added that de Rossi is "now resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good now."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Another Secret Health Scare—a Cyst on Her Ovary Burst While She Filmed the Voice: 'That was More Painful Than the Appendicitis!'

The couple, who wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California, have helped each other through ups and downs in their health and their work lives. de Rossi was by DeGeneres' side throughout the pandemic, during which the talk show host tested positive for COVID-19.

ellen degeneres and portia de rossi Image zoom Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi | Credit: Ari and Louise

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi told PEOPLE in February of their marriage. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."