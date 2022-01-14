Amazon's Customer-Loved Sports and Fitness Section Is Filled with Exercise Gear Under $25
If you're planning on getting more exercise this year, there's plenty of exercise equipment you can use right at home. But if you're looking for fitness gear that will help you stay active without breaking the bank, leave it to Amazon shoppers to help you out.
Amazon has curated a section that's packed with customers' most-loved sports and fitness items, all of which have glowing reviews and high ratings. Whether you're in the market for a couple of exercise essentials or you want to refresh your entire home gym, we rounded up standout finds ahead. The best part? They're all under $25.
Shop Customer-Loved Sports and Fitness Finds Under $25:
- Spri 5-Pound Vinyl-Coated Dumbbells, Set of 2, $22.99
- Amazon Basics Enamel Cast Iron 15-Pound Kettlebell, $20.94
- Renjo Exercise Resistance Bands, 3-Pack, $13.29 (orig. $18.99)
- Amazon Basics Extra Thick Yoga Mat, $21.49
- Sukhmat Yoga Knee Pad Cushion, $17.95
- Fitness Factor Adjustable Jump Rope with Carrying Pouch, $7.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Kan Jam Frisbee, $12.99
- ProsourceFit 4-Pound Toning Exercise Ball, $11.99
- Gaiam Essentials Foam Yoga Block, $9.99
The section is packed with a bunch of strength training equipment. Nearly 10,000 customers have given this set of vinyl-coated dumbbells a five-star rating, citing that they're easy to hold and clean. Customers also like the enamel finish of this cast iron kettlebell, which has a wide handle that is textured for a secure grip.
For a way to strengthen muscles without weights, check out this top-rated set of resistance bands that has 21,700 perfect ratings. It comes with three fabric bands in light, medium, and heavy resistance. Shoppers rave that the bands are durable and, most importantly, stay in place. "A fitness instructor recommended these fabric bands over the rubber-type ones and I can now see why," one reviewer wrote. "The material makes for more comfortable use (no snapping)."
There is a slew of popular yoga accessories in the curated section too, including the best-selling yoga mat on Amazon. More than 33,800 shoppers use the .5-inch thick mat for yoga as well as various workouts. Its thick foam is textured, which helps prevent it from slipping around. Plus, the mat comes with elastic bands to secure it when it's rolled up, and a shoulder strap so you can easily carry it around. If you're using the mat on a hard surface and need extra support, pick up this yoga knee pad for added cushioning.
The section also features products for activities you may have done growing up. This jump rope, for instance, is a popular pick thanks to its adjustable length and handles with memory foam grips. For an outdoor activity you can play with others, check out this Kan Jam flying disc. While shoppers use it for the brand's flying disc game, which requires a couple of cans, they also use it to play a game of frisbee.
Ready to get moving? Head to Amazon to shop customers' favorite sports and fitness products.
