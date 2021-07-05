Pope Francis Is in 'Good General Condition' After Undergoing Colon Surgery

The head of the Catholic Church will remain under observation for at least a week following his three-hour operation on Sunday, according to Vatican officials

Pope Francis leaves the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) in Baghdad

Pope Francis is in "good general health" after undergoing a three-hour colon surgery on Sunday, according to Vatican officials.

"His Holiness Pope Francis is in good general condition, alert and breathing on his own," said Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office in a statement on Monday.

The statement revealed that the head of the Catholic Church, 84, will remain at Rome's Gemelli Policlinic for at least a week barring any complications from the three-hour operation.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Italian Premier Mario Draghi expressed "affectionate wishes of a rapid convalescence and a speedy recovery for the Holy Father after the operation."

The Pope was first transported to Gemelli Policlinic for the scheduled procedure after Sunday's Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

"Performing the surgery is Prof. Sergio Alfieri. Dr. Alfieri is in the hospital's Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences and heads the Digestive Surgery Complex Operational Unit. He is specialized in general, digestive, colon-rectal, stomach, and pancreatic surgery," Bruni noted.

This is not the Pope's first health scare. He opened up about nearly dying from the flu at age 21 in his 2020 book Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future about navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.