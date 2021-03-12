Antonio Ellis was put on a ventilator and told he had a low chance of surviving COVID-19

N.J. Police Officer Wakes Up from Coma Due to COVID: 'It Was Like a Bad Science Fiction Movie'

New Jersey police officer Antonio Ellis is reflecting on his miraculous recovery after being severely sickened with COVID-19.

In an interview with People (the TV show!), the 43-year-old father of two says that he first began experiencing symptoms last year in early March.

"I thought I had bronchitis. I had a cough that wouldn't go away," Antonio explains. "After a few days I went to a local doctor."

Although the doctor assured Antonio that he didn't have COVID-19, after his symptoms progressed, he drove himself to the emergency room. Days later, he was put on an ECMO machine in a coma.

"The last text that he sent me on March 19 was, 'I don't want to scare you, but I think they're going to vent me,' " says his wife, Carla, a kindergarten teacher. "I just responded, 'Don't be afraid. You're strong. You've got this.' "

"I had like a 0 percent chance of survival, but ECMO provided me a 50 percent chance," adds Antonio.

After about a month on the ventilator, Antonio woke up in April.

"It was like a bad science fiction movie," he says. "The world had changed. I had a full beard and I found out I was in a coma. It was so bizarre."

A week later, hospital staff cheered as Antonio was transferred to a rehab facility in Philadelphia to continue his recovery. "I was sobbing uncontrollably," he says of the emotional moment. "I had survived."

Although by this point Antonio was out of the hospital, he still had a long road ahead of him.

"I did suffer significant cognitive deficiencies," he explains. "Basically trying to fight off the virus caused my brain to swell and bleed."

"I would stand up and no function in my legs," he says. "It was really, really hard. I had to learn to eat again with a fork and knife, I couldn't open a soda can, I couldn't remember anything, you could give me a series of numbers and I wouldn't be able to repeat them back...all of that had to be learned."

When he was finally able to return home that June, Antonio's entire town celebrated his miraculous recovery.

"It was such an awesome, awesome thing," says Antonio, who's currently working on being able to return full-time to his job with the Manchester Police Department.



"The whole town was there giving us a welcome," he adds. "It was just beyond unbelievable."

