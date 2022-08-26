Police Officer Blocks Pregnant Woman Who Fears She May Miscarry from Emergency Room in Viral Video

The Miami-Dade Police Department is launching an investigation after a viral video shows an officer refusing to let a pregnant woman go to the emergency room

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 04:56 PM
A general view of atmosphere of Jackson Memorial Hospital on May 30, 2011 in Miami, Florida.
Jackson Memorial Hospital. Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty

The Miami-Dade Police Department is launching an internal investigation after a viral video shows an officer blocking a pregnant woman from entering an emergency room.

The video that circulated on social media is of Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso, who were headed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Doral, Florida when two cops were blocking the entrance to the parking lot, talking to each other from their cars.

In a rush, Kevin honked his horn to alert the police officers that there was someone behind them. One officer immediately moved out of the way while the other came up to their vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, refusing to let the couple pass, according to First Coast News.

In the clip, the officer tells Kevin to exit the vehicle after he refused to show his license and demanded to speak to a supervisor. The couple explained to the officer that after suffering an accident the day prior, Sabrina was under doctor's orders to visit the hospital to check on the health of her baby.

"I think I'm getting ready to miscarry," Sabrina said in the video, noting that she's in a lot of pain. "I am coming to the ER today because that's what my doctor stated I needed to do, to make sure I don't lose this child."

The altercation becomes heated and rather than allowing the couple to enter the emergency room, the officer calls paramedics and questions Sabrina's injuries.

Kevin and Sabrina told the outlet that they believe their civil rights were being violated.

"We do need to protect officers, but protecting officers is allowing them the ability to de-escalate and training them that every situation does not have to have a gun involved or sarcasm because that's only going to escalate emotions," attorney John Phillips told First Coast.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade police reportedly said it's aware of the viral video and has launched an internal affairs investigation.

