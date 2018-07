No, wild parsnip does not have to do with the white, carrot-like vegetable. Rather, this yellow flowered plant with thick, green stems is an invasive plant with a dangerous sap.

Coming in contact with wild parsnip’s sap can cause painful blistering and burns. Anyone who touches the plant should immediately wash the affected area with soap and water, or it will lead to blistering, which happened to a 21-year-old woman in Vermont in July.

“Please be on the lookout the rest of the summer and get help immediately if you come in contact with it’s oil,” Charlotte Murphy, of Essex, Vermont, warned people on Facebook.