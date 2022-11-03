Planned Parenthood Will Soon Offer Abortion Services from Mobile Clinic

The organization’s mobile clinic will run in southern Illinois and offer abortion services in hopes of cutting travel times for patients in states with bans on the procedure

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 11:41 AM
A Planned Parenthood chapter operating in Missouri and Illinois is preparing to open a mobile unit providing abortions in southern Illinois.
Photo: Sarah McCammon/NPR

Planned Parenthood is preparing to for the launch of its mobile clinic, that will soon offer abortion pills to patients with limited access due to state bans following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The mobile clinic — which is set up inside of an RV — arrived in southern Illinois this week ahead of its upcoming launch, hoping to significantly cut down the travel time for patients.

"The biggest needs that we are seeing is the fact that they have to travel so far to get the care that they need," LaQuetta Cooper, health care operations director for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told NPR. "This will be helpful so they don't have to travel three to five hours."

The RV is equipped with two examination rooms, including small exam tables and ultrasound machines, and is expected to be up and running by the end of the year. It will offer abortion pills to patients and the organization has shared additional plans for the unit to be equipped for surgical first-trimester abortions early next year.

Planned Parenthood, including Dr. Colleen McNicholas, left, and LaQuetta Cooper, right, staff tour the new mobile clinic that will soon provide abortion pills to patients in Illinois.
Sarah McCammon/NPR

Last month, Planned Parenthood first announced that it would be launching the mobile clinic in southern Illinois due to the growing number of patients within states that have implemented abortion bans.

The organization's Fairview Heights clinic saw a 340 percent increase in patients after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in order to access care… and meet them where they are," Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told NPR at the time.

The clinic will be operating in Illinois — where abortion remains legal — and travel along the borders of neighboring states that prohibit or restrict abortion services. Rodriguez added that it "gives us a lot of flexibility about where to be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Preparation for the mobile clinic comes just as a recent study revealed that one in three women of reproductive age in the United States now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic.

On Tuesday, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a peer reviewed study analyzing census data from nearly 64 million women between ages 15 and 44 in the United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

Researchers found that women seeking abortion services had to travel more than 100 minutes to reach a legal clinic. Prior to the end of Roe, the average travel time to the nearest abortion clinic was reportedly less than 30 minutes.

Related Articles
roe v. wade
Americans Look to Mexico for Abortion Services After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned
Abortion Ban
Abortions Now Effectively Banned in Kentucky After Republican Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at a Rally for Reproductive Freedom at Pan American Neighborhood Park on June 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas
1 in 3 Women Have to Travel Over an Hour for an Abortion Clinic: New Study
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Clinics to Offer Free Vasectomies Across Iowa, Missouri as Demand Increases Post-Roe
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Phoebe Bridgers Recalls Her 'Super Safe' Abortion Last Year: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
Empty hospital bed near sunny window
Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion
Women's March "Hold The Line For Abortion Justice" At The Supreme Court During Jackson Women's Health Organization v. Dobbs Hearing
Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023
The seal of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs at the entrance to the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Veterans Affairs to Offer Abortions in Certain Cases — Regardless of State Bans
abortion pill
Abortion Pill Startup Will Sell Meds to Patients Before They Get Pregnant: 'Peace of Mind'
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
hospital
New York Woman Receives $80,000 Medical Bill After Treatment for Ectopic Pregnancy
Amanda Zurawski for Meteor.com
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
abortion pill
Demand for Abortion Pills Increases After 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal
View of the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Mississippi on July 6, 2022. - The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. However, on Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions.
Mississippi's Last Abortion Clinic Closes Following Trigger Law — Owner Vows to Continue Services
People hold signs and cheer during a protest and rally for abortion rights, in Seattle. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion Supreme Court Abortion Protests , Seattle, United States - 14 May 2022
Seattle Votes to Become a 'Sanctuary City' for Abortion Providers, Patients
cher
Cher Recalls Suffering First of 3 Miscarriages at 18 Years Old: 'I Was Screaming in Pain'