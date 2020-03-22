Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After 'Fever and Cough Symptoms'

Image zoom Greg Doherty/Getty

Opera singer Plácido Domingo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish tenor, who rose to global fame as part of The Three Tenors alongside Italian Luciano Pavarotti and fellow Spaniard José Carreras, is currently in self-isolation.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the coronavirus. My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” Domingo, 79, posted on Facebook Sunday. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

The Grammy winner also offered some advice to his fellow Spaniards, who are currently having to cope with the third-highest rate of infections after China and Italy. As of March 22, the virus has claimed 1,753 lives and infected 28,572 in Spain.

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” Domingo said.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” he continued. “Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

The news of his diagnosis comes after a troublesome six months for Domingo.

In August 2019, the multiple-Grammy winner was accused of sexual harassment by nine women, with many alleging that the musician aggressively pursued them with late-night phone calls and unwanted hugs and kisses.

The women, eight singers and one dancer, detailed the alleged harassment to the Associated Press in a lengthy report that outlined a pattern of pursuit stretching three decades, and ended almost every time with the women suffering consequences to their career.

Three women also told the AP that Domingo, 78, “forced wet kisses” on them, while one claimed he stuck his hand down her skirt. Domingo has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

Last September, Domingo pulled out of the Met Opera’s production of Macbeth — one day before opening night. A week later, he resigned as general director of Los Angeles Opera, the company he helped found.

An investigation by law firm Gibson Dunn on behalf of the LA Opera stated on March 10 that they had received a total of 10 allegations of “inappropriate conduct between 1986 when Mr. Domingo was appointed as Artistic Advisor and 2019 when he resigned as General Director.”

The firm added that they “deemed the allegations to be credible, in part because of the similarities in their accounts.”

The investigation said, “The level of discomfort reported by the women varied, ranging from some women stating they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma. Some individuals stated that they felt discouraged to report misconduct due to Mr. Domingo’s importance and stature.”

