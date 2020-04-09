This Baby Brand Just Launched a $5 Hand Sanitizer That’s Perfect for the Whole Family

Image zoom Pipette

If Pipette Baby’s mint green products look familiar to you, that’s probably because you’ve come across them at Target or on Amazon at some point. Known for using clean, nontoxic, and moisturizing ingredients in its baby shampoo, lotion, wipes, and more personal care products, the brand just launched a hand sanitizer for the first time ever.

The fragrance-free Pipette Baby hand sanitizer is currently available in an 8-ounce bottle. (A 2-ounce option and a larger 32-ounce bottle for refills will be coming soon.) It uses similar ingredients to its other products, like squalane (derived from sugarcane) and glycerin. The antimicrobial sanitizer contains 65 percent USP grade alcohol, which exceeds the CDC’s recommendation of 60 percent alcohol in hand sanitizers for effectiveness. You can shop the 8-ounce hand sanitizer for just $5.

Pipette Baby is following in the footsteps of other companies, like nail polish brand Orly and vegan beauty brand Vegamour, by shifting to produce hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic. While CDC guidelines state that one of the best ways to limit the spread is by washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, it also states that you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when hand-washing isn’t an option.

If you’re running low on hand sanitizer or never got the chance to grab a bottle or two before it started selling out, the Pipette Baby sanitizer is a safe and affordable choice for all family members.