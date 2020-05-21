This Baby Brand Just Launched a Bulk-Sized Hand Sanitizer for Only $20
Made with nontoxic ingredients, it's perfect for the whole family
Hand sanitizer has become easier to find over the last few months thanks to the many brands that have pivoted to producing it. Small 2- and 8-ounce bottles are the most common sizes released, but larger bottles that can be used for refills have been harder to pinpoint. If you have been searching for a bigger option, you’re in luck: Pipette Baby just launched a bulk-sized bottle that’s perfect for the whole family to use.
The baby brand originally released an 8-ounce bottle last month, which sold out quickly thanks to its $5 price point and plant-derived ingredients. Now, you can also purchase a 32-ounce bottle with a pump for just $20. The sanitizing gel is made with 65 percent USP-grade ethyl alcohol, which meets the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation for an effective hand sanitizer to kill the coronavirus. It’s also made with squalane (derived from sugarcane) and glycerin for added hydration.
The brand says the sanitizer is safe for all family members to use, including pregnant women and kids (with adult supervision for those under 6 years old). To get the 32-ounce bottle, simply select it from the listing’s dropdown menu.
Buy It! Pipette Baby Hand Sanitizer, $4.99–$19.99; pipettebaby.com
Pipette Baby has donated tens of thousands of the large bottles to hospitals and homeless shelters in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
