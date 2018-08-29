Pink's Son Has Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease: Here's What to Know About the Highly Contagious Virus

As if Pink wasn’t busy enough on her Beautiful Trauma Tour, she and her husband Carey Hart now have a house full of sick kids.

The former professional motocross competitor revealed on Instagram Tuesday that their 20-month-old son Jameson Moon is covered with a rash from hand, foot and mouth disease, and daughter Willow Sage, 7, has a 102-degree fever.

Jameson’s hand, foot and mouth disease is particularly worrisome, because the virus is highly contagious, according to Dr. Travis Stork, an ER physician, host of The Doctors and a member of PEOPLE’s Health Squad.

“Hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) is a highly contagious viral infection most common in infants and children that presents as sores in the mouth and rashes on hands and feet,” Stork says.

RELATED: Carey Hart Receives Criticism for Exposing Son with Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease to Others

“Symptoms usually present a few days after initial infection including fever, sore throat, loss of appetite, and a general feeling of being unwell also known as malaise,” he explains. “Other symptoms that present after the onset of infection include mouth sores and rashes and blisters on hands and feet that can sometimes spread to the knees, elbows, buttocks, or genital region.”

Stork also says HFMD can be spread through nose and throat secretions such as saliva and blister fluid.

“Young children under 5 years old are most at risk of becoming infected because they often put their hands in their mouth and have weakened immune systems,” he clarifies. “HFMD is highly contagious and is spread person-to-person. Those infected are most contagious within the first week of their illness but can still spread the virus for the next three weeks.”

RELATED: Carey Hart Jokes He and Son ‘Are Out Infecting the World’ After Revealing Jameson’s Illness

As for treatment, Stork explains how symptoms of HFMD can be reduced within a week.

“The disease itself cannot be treated, but the symptoms of HFMD can be. You can use over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen to treat fever and other pains,” he says. “It is also advised to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration that can occur when a sore throat makes it difficult to swallow. Symptoms of the disease usually die down within a week.”

Stork recommends parents and family members to keep children away from school or child care centers until he or she has been without a fever for at least 24 hours.

But children are not the only ones who can get HFMD.

“Adults can become infected with HFMD but often exhibit no symptoms of the infection and can unknowingly spread the disease to other individuals,” Stork warns.

If symptoms do not subside after a week or concerns are raised, it is recommended you see a doctor.