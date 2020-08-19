The singer shared a photo of herself wakesurfing with the hashtag "strong is my goal"

Pink Shares Empowering Message as She Posts Photo of Her 'Thunder Thighs': God 'Knew I'd Use Them'

Pink is embracing her self-professed "thunder thighs."

On Tuesday, the "Walk Me Home" singer, 40, posted an empowering message about body acceptance alongside a photo of herself wakesurfing.

In the shot, the mother of two — who shares daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3, with husband Carey Hart — is seen taking on the waves in a short swimsuit and life jacket.

"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It's cause he knew I’d use them," she captioned the picture on Instagram, along with the hashtags "throwing buckets," "strong is my goal," "joyful" and "somebody sponsor me already."

Pink has never been shy about spreading body positivity. Earlier this year, she spoke about accepting her appearance in a candid “note to self” shared on her Twitter.

“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality," she tweeted in January. “But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked."

However, amid the changes, Pink said she will never go under the knife or get Botox.

"Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t," she wrote, explaining that "I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry."

Image zoom Pink, Carey Hart, and their kids Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

"I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks," the songstress continued. "I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face."

She concluded her uplifting message by encouraging her followers to "get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss."

Pink also spoke about body image during her acceptance speech at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, sharing a story about a time her daughter had told her, “I’m the ugliest girl I know."

“‘You’re beautiful,'” the Grammy winner recalled telling Willow. “When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken. Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?”