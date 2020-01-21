Pink Opens Up About Aging, Says She Will Not Get Behind Cosmetic Procedures or Plastic Surgery

Pink is opening up about why she “cannot get behind” plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

In a candid “note to self” shared on Monday, Pink, 40, spoke out about the changes she’s experiencing as she grows older writing, “Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.”

“But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked,” Pink continued.

However, amid the changes, Pink shared she will never go under the knife or get Botox.

“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

Another reason why Pink refuses to alter her looks: “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” Pink wrote. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face.”

Pink concluded her empowering spiel by encouraging her followers to “get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss.”

Kelly Clarkson tweeted the “Beautiful Trauma” singer, telling her she wholeheartedly agreed — minus one adventurous aspect.

“I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing 👀,” Clarkson tweeted. “You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜.”

In addition to speaking out about the pressures of aging in Hollywood, Pink is determined to be “a truth-teller” when it comes to her children with husband Carey Hart.

“I tell my daughter the truth,” Pink told PEOPLE for her family’s Beautiful Issue cover story. “I let her be 6, but I want her to know about fairness and kindness, and that you have to fight for your rights, and that sometimes girls aren’t paid as much as boys for the same job, and girls aren’t treated the same and that they have to work harder for everything.”

Hart and Pink are parents to now 8-year-old Willow Sage and 3-year-old son Jameson Moon.