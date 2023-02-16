Pink Opens Up About COVID Weight Gain and Recovering from Surgery: 'Been Home Too Long'

Pink is opening up about being a "bionic woman" after bouncing back post-surgery and gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body," Pink, 43, told Variety.

"Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs.," the "So What" singer recalled. "All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough."

"And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck."

Pink said she is now the "bionic woman" after the surgery and she has also lost the 36 lbs., adding, "and I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And I'm ready to go, and I'm ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long."

In November 2021, Pink detailed her "brutal" recovery from hip surgery in an emotional Instagram post.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she captioned a picture of herself smiling in an all-black shorts and tank top combo, giving a shout out to "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for taking care of her.

The three-time Grammy Award winner went on to thank her husband, motocross star Carey Hart, for helping her get through the earliest — and toughest — part of her recovery.

"I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he's not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

The "Lady Marmalade" singer then revealed that the excruciating experience taught her that it's okay to ask for, and to accept, help.

"Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she wrote in part, adding, "I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

Two months before, Hart also underwent surgery for a lower spine disc replacement.