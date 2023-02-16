Pink Opens Up About COVID Weight Gain and Recovering from Surgery: 'Been Home Too Long'

"I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And I'm ready to go, and I'm ready to get the hell out of here," said Pink as she opened up about her weight loss

By
Published on February 16, 2023 07:51 PM
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Pink is opening up about being a "bionic woman" after bouncing back post-surgery and gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body," Pink, 43, told Variety.

"Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs.," the "So What" singer recalled. "All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough."

"And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck."

Pink said she is now the "bionic woman" after the surgery and she has also lost the 36 lbs., adding, "and I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And I'm ready to go, and I'm ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long."

In November 2021, Pink detailed her "brutal" recovery from hip surgery in an emotional Instagram post.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she captioned a picture of herself smiling in an all-black shorts and tank top combo, giving a shout out to "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for taking care of her.

The three-time Grammy Award winner went on to thank her husband, motocross star Carey Hart, for helping her get through the earliest — and toughest — part of her recovery.

"I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he's not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

RELATED VIDEO: Jay Pharoah Reveals How He Lost 20 Lbs. in 21 Days: The 'Weight Fell Off

The "Lady Marmalade" singer then revealed that the excruciating experience taught her that it's okay to ask for, and to accept, help.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she wrote in part, adding, "I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

Two months before, Hart also underwent surgery for a lower spine disc replacement.

Related Articles
P!nk
Pink Details 'Brutal' Recovery from Hip Surgery in Emotional Instagram Post
Pink
Pink Is 'Grateful' for the 'Wild Ride' as Husband Carey Hart Preps a 'Spatchcock Turkey' for Thanksgiving
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
Carey Hart Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ After His Neck Surgery: ‘Not Bad At All’
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Says He's 'Feeling Great' After His Neck Surgery
Jay Pharoah arrives for the premiere of "You People"
Jay Pharoah Reveals How He Lost 20 Lbs. in 21 Days: The 'Weight Fell Off'
Joanna Gaines surgery
Joanna Gaines Reveals She's Recovering from Back Surgery: 'Grateful for the Forced Rest'
Natalie Mariduena
Natalie Mariduena on Her 30-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation: 'I Wanted to See What I Could Push My Body to Do'
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Very Happy' After Losing 10 Lbs. Since Christmas
al-roker-today-show-010623-1
Al Roker Gets Emotional on First Day Back at 'Today' Since Health Crisis: 'My Heart Is Bursting'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Shares New Details of His 'Frightening' Health Crisis and 'Major' 7-Hour Surgery
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline
11 Honore - Front Row - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
30 Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders — and Came Out Stronger
Kris Jenner Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event,
Kris Jenner Says She Feels Like a 'Bionic Woman' While Recovering from Hip Replacement Surgery
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
How Kirstie Alley Broke Barriers with Honesty About Her Weight Loss: 'Turning Lemons into Lemonade'