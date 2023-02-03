Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'

The former motocross star had the catheter fitted last month to fight an infection

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on February 3, 2023

Pink's husband Carey Hart isn't skipping gym day despite having a catheter installed in his chest.

The former motocross star, 47, posted a photo of himself lifting weights in the gym on Friday to his Instagram account.

He captioned the shirtless snapshot, which showed his catheter on full display, "Chest tube baby 🤣🤣🤣. My old & infected self is still getting after it 🤘🏼🤘🏼. 1/2 way through my antibiotic treatment, and @foxmoto couldnt have dropped their work out line at a better time for me!"

He concluded the caption, "Check out all their tech gear for men and women!!! Stuff is legit. No excuses people, you got this. Get after it, give it 100%. 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻."

Hart — who shares daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with the singer, 43 — had the catheter fitted last month so he could inject himself with antibiotics to fight an infection.

"Well this sucks 👎. Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body," he wrote on Instagram in January alongside a picture of himself administering the antibiotics. "After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out."

He continued, "I can handle a bone sticking out of my skin, but this catheter is definitely nerve racking 🤣. Wonder if I can push some caffeine through it? Just kidding. Its not how I wanted to start 2023, but thankful it was found and modern medicine has the tools to treat it. Gonna be a long 6 weeks, but I got this. Coming back better and stronger. Take care everyone, and stay healthy!"

The catheter comes after Hart revealed he was on the mend following surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck on Dec 5, 2022.

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart. Carey Hart Instagram

Giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed in a photo following the operation, the dad of two said the surgery went "great" as he updated his followers on Instagram.

"Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center," he wrote in the picture's caption. "Ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered."

He then gave a "special" thanks to Dr. Bray and the medical team at DISC Sports & Spine Center.

Pink
Pink, Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty

Hart has long been open about his experience with back pain, resulting from past fractures, and he has undergone multiple surgeries on his spine.

Detailing the worst injury he's ever sustained on a bike, Hart previously told Rolling Stone how he crashed into a ramp and "shattered" both his arms and legs in 2003.

"I went into the ramp, and when I hit it, it shattered both my legs, both my arms," he said. "I was in ICU for a month, it almost killed me. I didn't ride for almost three years after that, I had to let my legs heal."

