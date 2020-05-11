Physician Assistant Who Survived 18 Days on a Ventilator with COVID Says to ‘Take It Seriously’

The first few days after Sheila Thornsberry was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, were tiresome, but manageable. She had the now-classic symptoms — a fever, aches and pains — and was resting at home, isolated from her husband Ron to reduce his risk of contracting the virus.

Then, as they watched TV in separate rooms one night, Sheila suddenly felt her oxygen level drop over the course of a half hour and texted Ron, “I can’t breathe.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From then on, Sheila barely remembers anything — not the drive to the emergency room, not getting intubated and put on a ventilator as soon as she got there nor the 18 days she spent on the ventilator.

Sheila, a NCCPA-certified physician assistant who has worked at an urgent care clinic in Lexington, Kentucky for almost 23 years, recovered from COVID-19 after a lengthy hospital stay, but is urging people to “take it seriously.”

Getting Sick

Sheila first suspected that she had COVID-19 on March 27, after developing a “low-grade fever.”

“It wasn't until the next day that I started feeling achy, and I had pretty bad headaches and I was thinking that maybe it's just my sinuses — it’s springtime in Kentucky and that happens. But then the next day I started developing a higher fever and felt a little worse,” she tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Ron and Sheila Thornsberry Courtesy Sheila Thornsberry

She was able to get tested at a nearby ER and was told to stay home, rest and take Tylenol. That was enough until April 1, the day Ron rushed her to the emergency room.

RELATED: CDC Expands List of Possible Coronavirus Symptoms to Include Chills, Loss of Smell and Headaches

“Her breathing was just so poor that they almost immediately put her on a ventilator, within a half hour of me taking her to the hospital,” Ron says. “That started our journey of her being on the ventilator for the next 18 days.”

A Tough Hospital Stay

Ron was unable to visit Sheila in the hospital, but credits the staff there at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington for keeping him constantly informed about her status.

“Obviously they took good care of her, but they took as good care of me,” he says. “The nurses took the time to call me twice a day and the doctor FaceTimed with me every day to tell me about her and how she was doing and what the planned treatment and what he wanted to do to get her better.”

That included regular chest x-rays to check on the progress of the virus, giving her antibiotics and steroids and letting the ventilator do the work of breathing for her. Sheila, who has hypertension, a preexisiting condition that can worsen COVID-19, had ups and downs while in the hospital — she had to be heavily sedated to stop her from trying to pull out her breathing tube and a first attempt to take her off the ventilator 12 days in was unsuccessful.

Sheila does not remember much of her hospital stay until the 18th, when they took her off the ventilator for good.

“I remember thinking, okay, this thing is coming out and staying out,” she says.

Sheila stayed at the hospital to make sure that she was breathing okay on her own, and that the virus didn’t suddenly begin to attack her kidneys or her heart or brain, as it has in other patients. There were also two rules before she could leave — two COVID-19 tests had to come back negative, and she had to be able to walk out of the hospital without the help of a wheelchair.

Image zoom (L-R) Hannah, Sheila, Ron and Jacob Thornsberry Courtesy Sheila Thornsberry

She was there five more days, but they felt long as she waited to be able to see her husband and their two kids, Hannah and Jacob, for the first time in weeks. Sheila learned that she was finally able to leave one day when her nurses and doctors came to her room with just a small mask and gloves on — not the intense PPE that they had to wear when she was contagious.

“I kind of lost it and cried, because I knew I was going to be able to leave and see my kids and my husband,” she says.

Going Home

Sheila left the hospital soon after, with the hospital staff lining the halls and clapping and Ron and their kids waiting at the front of the hospital.

“I couldn’t get to the end of that red carpet fast enough,” she says. “It was great to actually get to hug somebody, especially them.”

“We were ready to run and meet her halfway, but we had to wait,” Ron says. “We knew she was going as fast as she could, but it was worth the wait!”

Image zoom Sheila Thornsberry leaving the hospital Courtesy Sheila Thornsberry

Sheila is now recovering at home. The first few days were tough, and “everything I did was tiring.” At first, she couldn’t make it up the stairs, but she’s improving daily with the help of Ron and a physical trainer.

And as states across the U.S. begin to roll back stay-at-home restrictions and allow places to reopen, Sheila has a few requests.

“I still want people to be diligent about wearing their masks. I mean, this is not just to protect them, it's to protect your friends and family and your children,” she says. “Continue the hand washing. I want people to understand that, just because you may not be having any symptoms or are directly affected, it doesn't mean that you can't give it someone else. And to understand that it can get serious and it can get serious fast. And if you start having any symptoms you need to go to the emergency room. Take it seriously.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.