The singer talked about her experience getting an abortion on Tuesday, after a draft opinion was leaked stating the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade

Phoebe Bridgers Shares That She Had an Abortion in October: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Phoebe Bridgers attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Phoebe Bridgers attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Phoebe Bridgers shared that she had an abortion in October and emphasized the need for abortion access for all, in light of the news that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade next month.

The "Kyoto" singer, 27, posted about her experience on her Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

The four-time Grammy nominee also included a link to "a big list of places you can donate to right now" to fund abortions in states that have already restricted access to the procedure.

Bridgers shared her experience hours after a draft opinion, confirmed to be authentic Tuesday morning by Chief Justice John Roberts, stated the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion is still a constitutionally guaranteed right in the United States until a final decision is made, which would likely happen in late June, but if Roe is overturned at least 23 states would likely outlaw or heavily restrict the procedure.

Phoebe Bridgers instagram stories Phoebe Bridgers | Credit: Phoebe Bridgers/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: 'I Pray for All ... Who Will Suffer': Many Stars Are Outraged at Sweeping Alabama Abortion Ban

Bridgers has long spoken out about abortion rights. In October, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, she released a cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" and sold it on Bandcamp with all proceeds going to Texas Abortion Funds, a donate site that splits the money between 10 different groups that help people in the state obtain abortions.