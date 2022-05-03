Phoebe Bridgers Shares That She Had an Abortion in October: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
Phoebe Bridgers shared that she had an abortion in October and emphasized the need for abortion access for all, in light of the news that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade next month.
The "Kyoto" singer, 27, posted about her experience on her Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon.
"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."
The four-time Grammy nominee also included a link to "a big list of places you can donate to right now" to fund abortions in states that have already restricted access to the procedure.
Bridgers shared her experience hours after a draft opinion, confirmed to be authentic Tuesday morning by Chief Justice John Roberts, stated the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion is still a constitutionally guaranteed right in the United States until a final decision is made, which would likely happen in late June, but if Roe is overturned at least 23 states would likely outlaw or heavily restrict the procedure.
When news of the leak broke on Monday night, Bridgers was attending the Met Gala with her boyfriend, actor Paul Mescal. The two have been linked since 2020, and made their relationship Instagram official in December 2021.
Bridgers has long spoken out about abortion rights. In October, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, she released a cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" and sold it on Bandcamp with all proceeds going to Texas Abortion Funds, a donate site that splits the money between 10 different groups that help people in the state obtain abortions.
"This one's for Greg Abbott," she wrote on Instagram for the song's release.