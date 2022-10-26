Phoebe Bridgers Recalls Her 'Super Safe' Abortion Last Year: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'

In her October cover story for Teen Vogue, singer Phoebe Bridgers opens up about the need for better access to safe abortions following the end of Roe v. Wade

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 05:09 PM
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Photo: Chloe Horseman

Phoebe Bridgers is using her platform to advocate for abortion rights and access.

In her October cover story for Teen Vogue, the "Kyoto" singer, 28, reflected on her own abortion last year and why the ​​Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion has inspired her to speak up on injustices.

"F— that s—, f— America," she said of the reversal. "Like all these irrelevant motherf—--- trying to tell us what to do with our f—--- bodies."

Bridgers explained that she doesn't want the Supreme Court decision to intimidate women out of doing what's best for themselves and their bodies.

"Don't let anybody freak you out about an abortion," the musician told the outlet. "Because unless you're doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you're trying to get one — and you should f—--- have one, for whatever reason."

"It's super safe," she added while reflecting on her own experience. "Shout-out to Planned Parenthood. I was very held during it."

Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Chloe Horseman

Bridgers also recognized that it's extremely difficult for many people to receive reproductive healthcare services because of the end of Roe, which is why she's grateful for the many organizations that have stepped up to help provide easier access across the country.

"I just think middle-class, upper-class white people are always gonna have access to health care and abortion, whether it's through flying [to another state] or even access to f–---- organizations," she told the outlet. "It's just so much harder for the people that it was already hard for, so I like the organizations that are making life easier for those people."

The four-time Grammy nominee revealed earlier this year that she had an abortion in October 2021 in a post on her Instagram Story.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote at the time. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

Phoebe Bridgers Talks Abortion Access and Her Abortion: 'It's Safe'
Chloe Horseman

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also included a link to "a big list of places you can donate to right now" to fund abortions in states that have restricted access to the procedure.

Bridgers has long spoken out about abortion rights. Last October, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, she released a cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" and sold it on Bandcamp with all proceeds going to Texas Abortion Funds, a donate site that splits the money between 10 different groups that help people in the state obtain abortions.

"This one's for Greg Abbott," she wrote on Instagram for the song's release.

Related Articles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Phoebe Bridgers attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Phoebe Bridgers Shares That She Had an Abortion in October: 'Everyone Deserves That Kind of Access'
Olivia Rodrigo Asks Fans to Don 'Prom Attire' to Celebrate Gracie Abrams Last Stop on Her Sour Tour www.instagram.com/p/CcsYlqWrjqd/
Olivia Rodrigo Defends Abortion Rights: 'Our Bodies Should Never Be in the Hands of Politicians'
kendall jenner; Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber
Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and 150 More Stars Sign 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Ad in Support of 'Roe'
Lorde
Lorde Says She's 'Sickened and Heartbroken' About Probable Overturning of 'Roe' : 'I Still Don't Have the Words'
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Clinics to Offer Free Vasectomies Across Iowa, Missouri as Demand Increases Post-Roe
VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Talks End of 'Roe v. Wade,' Says She Almost Had an Abortion in Her 20s
CALL JANE, Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks Helps Women in 1968 Chicago Gain Abortion Access in 'Call Jane' Trailer
roe v. wade
Americans Look to Mexico for Abortion Services After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned
joe biden
President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Protect Abortion Access
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
GOP Rep. Says Extreme Abortion Bans Could Hurt Party in Midterms: 'Handmaid's Tale' Shouldn't Be a 'Road Map'
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out SCOTUS, Texas' Abortion Laws During Set: 'Really Embarrassing Me'
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Not Happy' About 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal, Urges Men to 'Stand Up' and Speak Out
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Speaks About a Botched Abortion She Had Before Roe V. Wade: 'I Could Have Died'
hailey bieber, bette midler, and michelle obama
Celebrities React to the Reversal of 'Roe v. Wade' : 'Absolutely Terrified'
Hailey Bieber arrives to attend ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Hailey Bieber Shares Reaction to 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal: 'What an Extreme Loss'