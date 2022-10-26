Phoebe Bridgers is using her platform to advocate for abortion rights and access.

In her October cover story for Teen Vogue, the "Kyoto" singer, 28, reflected on her own abortion last year and why the ​​Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion has inspired her to speak up on injustices.

"F— that s—, f— America," she said of the reversal. "Like all these irrelevant motherf—--- trying to tell us what to do with our f—--- bodies."

Bridgers explained that she doesn't want the Supreme Court decision to intimidate women out of doing what's best for themselves and their bodies.

"Don't let anybody freak you out about an abortion," the musician told the outlet. "Because unless you're doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you're trying to get one — and you should f—--- have one, for whatever reason."

"It's super safe," she added while reflecting on her own experience. "Shout-out to Planned Parenthood. I was very held during it."

Bridgers also recognized that it's extremely difficult for many people to receive reproductive healthcare services because of the end of Roe, which is why she's grateful for the many organizations that have stepped up to help provide easier access across the country.

"I just think middle-class, upper-class white people are always gonna have access to health care and abortion, whether it's through flying [to another state] or even access to f–---- organizations," she told the outlet. "It's just so much harder for the people that it was already hard for, so I like the organizations that are making life easier for those people."

The four-time Grammy nominee revealed earlier this year that she had an abortion in October 2021 in a post on her Instagram Story.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote at the time. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

She also included a link to "a big list of places you can donate to right now" to fund abortions in states that have restricted access to the procedure.

Bridgers has long spoken out about abortion rights. Last October, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, she released a cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" and sold it on Bandcamp with all proceeds going to Texas Abortion Funds, a donate site that splits the money between 10 different groups that help people in the state obtain abortions.

"This one's for Greg Abbott," she wrote on Instagram for the song's release.