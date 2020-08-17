Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Is $60 Off Right Now — but Not for Much Longer

Brushing your teeth properly just became a whole lot easier (and more affordable) thanks to Amazon’s latest Deal of the Day on this powerful toothbrush from one of the most coveted, Kim Kardashian-loved oral health brands. For a limited time, shoppers can score the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush for 35 percent off.

The smart toothbrush is packed with a slew of high-tech features that are designed to help you maintain healthy brushing habits, including a pressure sensor that pulses to alert you if you’re brushing too hard. You can even connect your brush to the Philips Sonicare app to get a personalized progress report that shows your brushing improvement over time.

There are four different cleaning modes to choose from: Clean, for everyday brushing; White+, for stain removal; Gum Health, for gentle gum cleaning; and Deep Clean+, for a more invigorating clean. The toothbrush’s unique sonic sweeping motion that delivers 31,000 brush strokes per minute allows it to reach deep between the teeth, removing up to 10 times more plaque than a regular toothbrush, according to the brand.

Philips Sonicare’s dental devices are so popular, they’re currently outranking every other brand on Amazon’s best-sellers list of electric toothbrushes — the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 is ranking first, while the ExpertClean 7500 is listed at 14. Because they are so commonly purchased, it’s rare to find one on sale — that’s why it’s such a big deal that you can score the ExpertClean 7500 for a whopping $60 off right now.

It’s available in three different colors, each of which come with a USB charging travel case and one gum care brush head attachment that can be used to target the gumline. This Amazon Deal of the Day expires at 3 a.m. ET or when stock runs out (whichever comes first), so be sure to take full advantage of it before then — your teeth deserve it!