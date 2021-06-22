Amazon Shoppers and Celebs Alike Love This Philips Sonicare Toothbrush That's $120 Off for Prime Day

"I have never used a toothbrush this good in my entire life," another reviewer said. "First week, my teeth were whiter than they have ever been in my entire life. Second week, my gums looked extremely healthy and pink. I highly recommend this product. I can even monitor and keep track of my cleaning with the app. I think my favorite part of the toothbrush is when it vibrates and tells you to move to the next section or the teeth."