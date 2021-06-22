Amazon Shoppers and Celebs Alike Love This Philips Sonicare Toothbrush That's $120 Off for Prime Day
There's something so satisfying about that just-got-back-from-the-dentist feeling - but your twice-annual visit isn't the only time your teeth can feel quite so squeaky-clean if you invest in a good toothbrush. According to Amazon shoppers, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush is one of the very best tools for dental hygiene there is. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get the smart toothbrush for $120 off its normal price.
With a sale price of $150, it's no ordinary toothbrush, though. The Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush is a smart device that connects with a free app that shows you where and how much you've brushed your teeth in real time. Thanks to this technology, you can develop more thorough brushing habits. Users can also select from three intensities and seven modes on the toothbrush for a truly customizable and thorough teeth-cleaning experience.
It's not hard to see why celebrities love this impressive smart toothbrush. Kim Kardashian is alleged to use the Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush as of 2014, and her sister Kourtney told InStyle in 2017 that it's one of her travel must-haves. Jessica Alba reportedly loves the toothbrush so much that she recommended it to InStyle as a great Father's Day gift in 2017.
Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Philips Sonicare brush a five-star rating, too, and hundreds have left it rave reviews.
"This was recommended by my hygienist and I love it," one wrote. "She said she was addicted to hers, and said that after using it, I would feel like I just had my teeth cleaned there at the dentist. She was absolutely right about that."
"I have never used a toothbrush this good in my entire life," another reviewer said. "First week, my teeth were whiter than they have ever been in my entire life. Second week, my gums looked extremely healthy and pink. I highly recommend this product. I can even monitor and keep track of my cleaning with the app. I think my favorite part of the toothbrush is when it vibrates and tells you to move to the next section or the teeth."
The toothbrush is cordless, and shoppers say that it can last for several weeks before needing to be recharged. It's available in five colors (white, pink, black, rose gold, and gray) and comes with four different brush heads as well as a travel case that allows for on-the-go charging.
The Philips SoniCare DiamondClean toothbrush may be a splurge, but shoppers say it's absolutely "worth the investment" for the job it does. This Amazon Prime Day deal is certainly something to smile about.
