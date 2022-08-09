Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Clinical Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine as Rate of Tick-Borne Illnesses Rise

About 6,000 people around the globe are enrolled in Pfizer and Valneva's late-stage clinical trials for the vaccine as the incidence of tick-borne illnesses rise due to climate change

By
Published on August 9, 2022 11:57 AM
vaccine
Photo: Getty

A new vaccine to treat Lyme disease is in its final stages of development.

About 6,000 people around the globe are enrolled in clinical trials for the drug, which is being developed by Pfizer and Valneva, a French pharmaceutical company, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The proposed new drug comes as cases surge around the world, in part due to climate change. The incidence of Lyme disease in the United States has nearly doubled since 1991, according to the EPA.

"With increasing global rates of Lyme disease, providing a new option for people to help protect themselves from the disease is more important than ever," Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said in a statement. "We hope that the data generated from the Phase 3 study will further support the positive evidence for VLA15 to date, and we are looking forward to collaborating with the research sites across the U.S. and Europe on this important trial."

Participants in the study will receive three doses of the vaccine or a placebo, followed by a booster of the VLA15 or a placebo, according to the pharmaceutical company.

The study involves participants 5 years of age and older in about 50 sites around the globe where Lyme disease is "highly endemic," including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United States, Pfizer said.

If the trials are successful, paving the way for approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the treatment would be the first verified for Lyme Disease in two decades.

39065003tick_20010809_01054.jpg
Getty

A vaccine called LYMErix was available in the late 1990s, but was discontinued in 2002 due to poor sales, according to NBC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Once thought to be prevalent only in New England, the disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the U.S. Cases have been reported in all 50 states, per The Post.

According to the CDC, Lyme Disease is caused by a bacterium that is transmitted to humans through a bite from a blacklegged tick.

Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a telltale "target" rash called erythema migrans, per the CDC.

If left untreated, the infection can spread to the heart, joints and nervous system.

Related Articles
Covid test
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
Paxlovid
What to Know About Paxlovid, the Antiviral Drug That President Biden Is Taking for COVID
Paxlovid
New Data Suggests Pfizer's COVID Pill Paxlovid Won't Benefit Low-Risk, Vaccinated Patients
tick
Connecticut Resident Dies from Rare Tick-Borne Virus — the Second U.S. Fatality This Year
monkeypox
Expert Says Monkeypox Outbreak was Avoidable, Virus Was 'Potential Problem for Decades'
Doctor’s hands in protection gloves putting COVID-19 test swab into kid’s mouth in hospital
Nearly 60% of Americans — and 3 in 4 Kids — Have Now Had COVID, CDC Says
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19
Pfizer Starts Clinical Trial to Test Omicron-Specific COVID Vaccine on Adults
Kathleen McAllister
COVID Separated Their Family for Weeks, So They Couldn't Wait to Enroll Their Toddler in the Vaccine Trial
immunization
Everything to Know About the COVID Vaccine for Kids
kid Covid-19 vaccination
Fauci Says the FDA Could Approve the COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5 Next Month
A kid and parent talking to a pediatrician
5 Things to Know About COVID Right Now
National Primate Research Centers Study Zika Virus
A Zika Solution? Researchers Release Promising Initial Reports
Young Man Dies After Chronicling His Battle with COVID and His Vaccination Hesitancy
Pfizer to Study Third COVID Vaccine Dose in Kids Under 5 After Two Doses Prove Insufficient
This handout photo obtained May 26, 2021 courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the investigational antiviral pill Molnupiravir. - Will pharmacies soon have boxes of anti-Covid drugs on their shelves? After vaccines, pharmaceutical companies are in line to develop a treatment to be swallowed simply at home, with a full glass of water, if symptoms appear. Because even if prevention is better than cure, as the saying goes, knowing how to heal remains crucial.
New Experimental Drug Highly Effective and Would Be First to Treat COVID, Company Says
breast cancer vaccine
CDC Reports That COVID Vaccines Are Safe For Children, 'Serious' Side Effects 'Rarely Reported'
teen vaccine
Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective in Preventing COVID in Kids Aged 5 to 11