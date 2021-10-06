Overall Pfizer effectiveness against contracting COVID drops nearly in half over 5 months, but only 5.4 percent of individuals in a 3.4 million people study had breakthrough infections

Pfizer Vaccine Is 90 Percent Effective in Preventing Severe COVID and Hospitalization for at Least 6 Months

A new Pfizer-funded study that surveyed 3,436,957 participants and was recorded over the course of six months has determined that the COVID-19 vaccine is 90 percent effective against severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

The study, conducted by researches at the Kaiser Permanente Southern California healthcare organization, used data from Dec. 2020 to Aug. 2021 and was published on Monday. Participants were ages 12 and up and were members of the healthcare organization.

Researchers determined that the effectiveness against infection was reduced from 88 percent during the first month after full vaccination to 47 percent five months later. Specifically geared towards the highly contagious Delta variant — effectiveness was 93 percent during the first month after full vaccination and 53 percent five months later.

Staff are seen preparing Pfizer vaccine doses inside the Melbourne Showgrounds COVID-19 Vaccination Centre on July 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty

Despite the declining effectiveness in terms of infection, 90 percent of Pfizer vaccine participants did not have severe COVID-19 symptoms and did not require hospitalization. The rate of protection against hospitalization was 93 percent for the Delta variant.

Out of the 3,436,957 participants, only 5.4 percent had breakthrough infections. Of that 5.4 percent who tested positive, 6.6 percent required hospitalization.

"Our study confirms that vaccines are a critical tool for controlling the pandemic and remain highly effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization, including from the Delta and other variants of concern," the study's lead author Dr. Sara Tartof, said in a press release obtained by HealthDay.

"Protection against infection does decline in the months following a second dose," she continued, noting, "While this study provides evidence that immunity wanes for all age groups that received the vaccine, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has called for additional research to determine if booster shots should be made available to all age groups eligible for this vaccine."

Vaccine Covid-19 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine | Credit: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Tartof added, "In line with the recent [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] and CDC recommendations, considerations for booster shots should take global COVID-19 vaccine supply into account as people in many countries around the world have not yet received a primary vaccination series."

Pfizer earned FDA approval for its vaccine among people ages 16 and up in August and has been greenlit to administer booster shots. The vaccine is still under emergency use approval for kids aged 12 to 15 as the FDA continues to fully vet the shot.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company concluded after conducting its own study that the vaccine was safe for children ages 5 to 11.

The company issued its first test results from this age group, reporting that there was a "favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses" in the kids, using a smaller dose in the two shots than older people would receive (10 µg instead of 30 µg). They said the results showed the "vaccine was safe, well-tolerated" among children.

"Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children," Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement.

"Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. — underscoring the public health need for vaccination," Bourla continued. "These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency."

Results from the other two age groups from the trial (children 2 to 5 years and children 6 months to 2 years) are expected later this year.