The companies reported Friday that the vaccine was effective in children ages 6 months to under 2, but not in those ages 2 through 5

Pfizer to Study Third COVID Vaccine Dose in Kids Under 5 After Two Doses Prove Insufficient

Pfizer and BioNTech will study the impacts of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in children under 5 after determining a two-dose regimen did not elicit enough of an immune response in some children.

The companies announced Friday that the two-dose vaccine was effective in children under age 2, similar to those in the 16-24 age bracket. However, children ages 2 through 5 generally did not have the same response.

If successful, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to submit data to regulators for an Emergency Use Authorization "in the first half of 2022."

Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said Friday in a call with investors that current data shows that three doses of the vaccine is likely to provide more protection than two, according to NBC News.

"Therefore, we have decided to modify each of the pediatric studies to incorporate a third dose to the series and seek licensure for a three-dose series rather than a two-dose series as originally anticipated," said Jansen, per the outlet.

In Phases 2 and 3 of the Pfizer-BioNTech study, children under age 5 received a lower two-dose schedule than those between the ages of 5 and 12 years old based on findings from Phase 1, according to the release.

The study assess 4,500 children in three age groups — ages 5 to under 12 years, ages 2 to under 5 years and ages 6 months to under 2 years — in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain.

The companies are also testing the impacts of third doses in children ages 5 to 11 and 12 and 17.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15 back in May. The vaccine received the same approval for children ages 5 to 11 six months later in November.

News of the delay in releasing vaccine data for children ages 5 and under comes as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the globe ahead of the Christmas holiday. So far, the highly-contagious strain has been found in 39 of the 50 states, according to CDC data.

But Jansen said that the delay in results will likely not impact the timetable for requesting emergency authorization.