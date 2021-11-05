Pfizer Says Experimental COVID-19 Pill Cuts Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 89%

Pfizer ended the trial early to accelerate plans to have the drug reviewed by the FDA

Pfizer Inc. is continuing the fight against against COVID-19.

In a statement issued Friday, the pharmaceutical giant announced that its experimental, antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk adults with the viral disease by 89%, according to preliminary testing.

The oral tablet was tested among 775 adults, the Associated Press reported. After one month, those who took the drug (and another antiviral) soon after becoming symptomatic had an 89% reduction in rates of hospitalization or death, as compared to a placebo group. During that time, among the placebo group, 7% were hospitalized and seven people died, while less than 1% of people taking the pill were hospitalized, and no one died.

"Today's news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic. These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients' lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations," Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement.

Doctors and Nurses Taking Care of Patients in ICU

"Given the continued global impact of COVID-19, we have remained laser-focused on the science and fulfilling our responsibility to help healthcare systems and institutions around the world while ensuring equitable and broad access to people everywhere," he added.

Due to the "overwhelming efficacy" of the antiviral candidate, the drug maker ended the study early and now plans to submit the trial results to the FDA for review for emergency use authorization.

If approved, the drug would be branded as Paxlovid and consist of three pills given twice a day, Reuters reported.