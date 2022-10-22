Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost as Much as $130 Per Dose When Government Contract Ends

The new commercial list price of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is comparable to other adult vaccines, and it will continue to be free for many who are insured

Published on October 22, 2022 12:49 PM
Pfizer is raising the "commercial list price" for its coronavirus vaccines.

The pharmaceutical company said Friday that the drug will cost between $110 to $130 per dose once its government contract ends, according to the Associated Press, though many will continue to receive the shot for free.

New prices could go into effect as soon as early 2023, depending on when the government phases out its own distribution program, the outlet said.

Angela Lukin, Pfizer's global primary care & U.S. president, explained that increased prices are due to the costs of switching from multi-dose to single-dose vials and commercial distribution. Lukin added that the new prices are still below the level of "what would be considered a highly effective vaccine," per the AP.

Since the Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover the costs of most recommended vaccines without charging out-of-pocket, many will pay little to nothing. People with coverage through private insurance or public programs like Medicare and Medicaid will also likely pay nothing.

Pfizer also has an income-based assistance program to help uninsured people in the U.S. receive a vaccination.

The new estimated list price for Pfizer's COVID vaccine is comparable to that of other adult vaccines, such as hepatitis and shingles, which can range from around $64 to $171, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus vaccines and boosters are expected to remain free until the government ends its public health emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic or depletes its federally acquired supply, according to a report published Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Although the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) extended the public health emergency declaration by another 90 days, Congress has not yet acted on President Joe Biden's request for $22.4 billion in emergency funding for COVID relief.

"That would get us out of the boom-bust cycle surge in cases," said Dawn O'Connell, HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, of Biden's "critical request" at a Wednesday press conference hosted by KFF, according to CNN.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.

