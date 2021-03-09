Pfizer COVID Vaccine Can Protect Against Brazil Variant, New Study Says

A study published Monday by the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine was able to "efficiently" neutralize the Brazil variant

New research suggests that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.

In a study published Monday by the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine was able to "efficiently" neutralize a variant of the virus first found in Brazil.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Brazil variant, known as the P.1., was "roughly equivalent" to the original strain of the virus from January 2020.

Researchers at Pfizer, BioNTech and the University of Texas Medical Branch conducted the study by taking blood serum samples from 15 people who had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and testing them against the genetically engineered virus.

The study also found that the virus was able to neutralize the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the U.K.

According to CNN, Pfizer has also said that blood samples showed their vaccine was effective against the variant first identified in South Africa, known as B.1.351. The study found that neutralization was "robust but lower."

Image zoom Credit: FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Vaccinations have significantly picked up in the U.S. over the last few weeks, with an average of 2.1 million doses each day, far above the rate from January of around 1 million. And though just 9.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated, 17.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control released long-awaited guidelines for post-vaccination life, announcing that fully vaccinated people can start to socialize and return to some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal.

Once people have received all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses and waited two weeks to build their full immune response, they can safely hang out indoors, unmasked and without distancing, with other fully vaccinated people, or unvaccinated people who have a low risk of severe disease.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The new guidelines mean that families can now visit grandparents and elderly adults who have been fully vaccinated without distancing or wearing a mask, as long as they are not at a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, without worrying about getting them sick for the first time in a year.

However, they should keep visits to a single household, the CDC said, meaning a grandmother's daughter and her family should not visit at the same time as the unvaccinated neighbors next door, for example.

Fully vaccinated people, though, should still wear masks out in public, distance from others and keep up COVID health precautions, the CDC said, to protect unvaccinated people at a high risk of severe illness in case they can asymptomatically transmit the disease.