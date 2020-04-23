Image zoom

Since the spread of COVID-19 started in the United States, hand sanitizers have been hard to come by. Luckily, several beauty brands have started to produce hand sanitizers to fill the void, and Peter Thomas Roth is one of the latest companies to create one.

Earlier this month, the celeb-approved brand launched its first sanitizer, which came in a travel-size 2-ounce bottle. Since it’s received an overwhelming demand for the product from customers who were thrilled to get their hands on a sanitizing spray, Peter Thomas Roth is launching a larger version.

Today the skincare brand released a 6-ounce bottle of the popular sanitizing spray. It contains 80 percent alcohol, which exceeds the Centers for Disease Control’s 60 percent recommendation for effectiveness, and it comes in a sleek pocket-sized bottle.

What’s more, Peter Thomas Roth is using proceeds from sales of the hand sanitizer to help out a good cause. The brand will be providing 5,000 bottles of sanitizer to Northwell Health Hospitals, which is the largest healthcare provider in New York State.

Like most hand sanitizer launches, the new 6-ounce spray is likely to sell out soon, so if you’re running low, we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP. Just remember shoppers are limited to 10 bottles each.

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution, $16; peterthomasroth.com