Pete Davidson Admits He Lied About Exercise Tips That Actually Helped Alec Baldwin Lose Weight

Pete Davidson's little fib had a big impact on Alec Baldwin's weight loss journey.

Davidson, 27, appeared virtually on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, during which he revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that he once unintentionally inspired fellow Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin to adopt a fitness regimen that helped him lose weight.

"I was on set and Alec was hosting and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless ... and I guess I'm a little bit cut or whatever," Davidson explained, continuing, "So he came up to me and was like, 'What do you do?' And I didn't want to be rude and say, 'I just still have metabolism. I'm not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this.' "

"To make him feel better, I was like, 'Oh man, I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day,' " The Suicide Squad actor recalled jokingly telling Baldwin.

But much to Davidson's surprise, the 30 Rock alum and now-dad-of-seven took the young comedian's advice seriously and adopted the strict fitness regimen.

"Then he got the [Donald] Trump gig [on SNL], so I would see him every week and every time we would run into the hallway he'd be like, '100 a day,' " Davidson said. "And he started to do it and he lost like 100 pounds. "

"Yeah he looks fantastic," said Fallon, 46, of Baldwin.

"And he says it's all because of me," Davidson said with a laugh.

Baldwin, who has six children with wife Hilaria and a seventh, daughter Ireland, with ex Kim Basinger, showed off his slimmed-down look during an October 2019 Tonight Show appearance, much to the surprise of Fallon and the audience.

Removing his microphone pack from his pants, Baldwin shocked Fallon and his studio audience when he dropped his pants. "You wanna see how much weight I've lost? Ready?" he said as he stood up to show his toned legs, stirring cheers from members of the crowd. "My pants don't even fit me anymore!"