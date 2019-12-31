DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd Jokes She’s 'Tensing Every Muscle' for Bahamas Bikini Picture

Peta Murgatroyd is keeping it real with her followers.

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 33, shared a series of photos with husband and fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 39, while on a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

The couple showed off their toned and sculpted bodies as they posed on a white sand beach. However, Murgatroyd joked she had to flex extra hard for her abs to show in the photo.

“Maks always looks good but I’m tensing every muscle for this pic 😎,” she captioned the post, which included a steamy photo of the pair sharing a kiss. They even coordinated their swimsuits for the beach day, with Murgatroyd wearing a bright chartreuse bikini to match Chmerkovskiy’s lemon-patterned trunks.

Several of Murgatroyd’s fans flooded her comments with supportive words, telling the mother of one that she looked fabulous.

“Wow!! Girl you look 👀 amazing!! 🔥,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You don’t have to tense every muscle. You look amazing! ❤”

DWTS season 28 Mirrorball winner and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown also left some words of encouragement on the New Zealand-born star’s post. “Yes mama! You look ah-mazinggg,” Brown, 25, wrote.

Another fan added, “Can’t believe you had a baby.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd — who got engaged in December 2015 — welcomed their first child together, a son Shai Aleksander, on Jan. 4, 2017. Six months later, the DWTS lovebirds tied the knot on July 8, 2017, at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. Shai, who was 6-months-old at the time, served as “prince of honor” at the wedding.

In 2018, the 33-year-old sat down with PEOPLE Now and opened up about the mom-shaming she faced on social media when she returned to work after having her son, and particularly about her body following the pregnancy.

“Mommy shaming is huge today. The other day, on Instagram, [commenters] were saying I looked too skinny, but I’ve actually put on 8 lbs.,” she said at the time. “You’re too skinny or you’re too fat. You can’t win.”

Despite the negativity, Murgatroyd said she and Chmerkovskiy were “absolutely” looking forward to giving Shai a sibling in the future.

The proud mother recently gushed about her son, now almost 3 years old, on Instagram, in a sweet post showing off his new haircut and outfit.

“Mama’s lil’ heartbreaker 💔😍😭,” she captioned the photos.