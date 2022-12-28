PEOPLE's Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle on Going 'Beyond the Scale' to 'Meaningful Wins'

For years, People published stories around this time of year celebrating men and women who lost half their body weight. Half Their Size, as the franchise was known, was incredibly compelling — and though we did emphasize lasting, permanent lifestyle changes (no get-thin-quick plans or fad diets) and everyone featured deserved to have their stories told, sometimes the takeaway was that the number on the scale was what mattered most.

No more.

We're not blind to the fact that losing weight, getting healthy or being more active always tops the list of New Year's resolutions. And with poor diet being a bigger health risk than smoking, according to one study, and only half of Americans getting enough aerobic activity, those are critically important goals.



But focusing only on a number when you're trying to reset dooms you to fail. For one, the scale won't tell you if you're losing fat or muscle. The numbers can also be deceptive—perhaps not budging after a week of workouts (likely a sign you're gaining healthy muscle, which can boost metabolism and protect you from injury). "For too long, weight loss has been conflated with 'being healthy.' The two are not synonymous," Marisa Moore, a registered dietitian in Atlanta told me. "Your weight might not change and you can still be your healthiest self."



This year, we're focusing on more meaningful wins. Like when Tamara Walcott took up weightlifting to get healthy after going through a difficult divorce, and in September 2021, set a world record for the heaviest deadlift by a woman. "Nothing could have deterred me from my goal," she says. After her doctor worried she wouldn't be able to walk by the time she turned 60, Ruth Peterson changed her habits and was able to travel to Washington, D.C., for her daughter's 8th grade field trip. She didn't just walk the Mall, she ran the 2.5 miles from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial. "Focusing on other milestones is important for your mental health and overall well-being," says Moore. "It's a more holistic approach." Victory? I'd say the sweetest kind.

