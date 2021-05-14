PEOPLE Staffers Share Symptoms, Sheer Joy After COVID Vaccine: 'I Felt 'Walking on Sunshine'-Style Elation'

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

I went back and forth about whether to get the vaccine once it started becoming more widely available, as there are so few studies out about pregnant women and the effects of the vaccine on newborn babies. I struggled for four years with infertility and am finally expecting my first child in August, so I was extra cautious, considering I work from home and am generally very low risk of contracting COVID (although my husband and I did both get it last March, right before lockdown, but luckily had mild symptoms).

So I did some research, talked to my doctors and ultimately chose to go forward with getting the vaccine once I read all the accounts of women whose babies were not only fine after their mothers received the vaccine during pregnancy, but had tested positive for protective antibodies too! And then the CDC came out and recommended it, as well. That made it an easy decision, and I'm so grateful to be protected, both for myself and my daughter on the way.

First shot: I got my first dose on May 1, after reaching the point of "viability" in my pregnancy. My doctors recommended getting it as soon as possible in my second trimester, but again - paranoia. By the time the day arrived for me to get the shot, though, I was more than ready and not at all nervous. I made my appointment online for our local mall where I live here in Oviedo, Florida (a suburb of Orlando), where they have a huge and well-run vaccine distribution center, and was in and out within half an hour. My only symptom was a sore arm, which I'd heard would likely be the case and that the second shot was the one I really needed to clear my calendar for.

Second shot: I returned to the same location for this one on May 22, and was surprised - and a little sad, honestly, considering how many people haven't been vaccinated yet - to see how empty it was. I was in and out in less than 10 minutes (with a BB-8 Band-Aid that, yes, my 36-year-old self requested from the pile on the table), and tried to distract myself during the day so I didn't notice the symptoms when they came. But aside from a sore arm and a little bit of temporary redness in my cheeks - which may have not even been related, as it's already really hot down here in Florida - they never did. I'm now 72 hours past my second dose, and a sore arm was still the worst of it for me. I was a little tired, but again, I'm pregnant and about to hit my third trimester, so that's not unusual. I consider myself very lucky to have gotten off with just a sore arm (which feels fine now!), but now that I think about it, my two pregnant friends who have gotten the vaccine had a similar experience, so maybe we're on to something ...