Editor's Note: PEOPLE's Coronavirus Coverage and This Week’s Issue

Halfway through working on this issue of PEOPLE we were advised — like many others across the country — to work from home due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis. So for the first time in our history, we put out the magazine without meeting in person, touching the pages or photos or layouts.

It was a challenge, but the PEOPLE staff kept calm and carried on, setting up camp at home and continuing to report, interview, write, edit, design and fact-check the pages now in your hands. (Yes, this did involve our pajamas and too many snacks.)

It’s inspiring to see how difficult times bring out the best in people. I’m heartened by those like Chevon Jones, 54, a public health nurse in New Rochelle, who has gone door-to-door in the hot spot to test people for the virus; or Bob Shellard, who celebrated his 67th-wedding anniversary with his wife, Nancy, by standing outside her nursing-home room in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, with a homemade sign and a bouquet of balloons.

In the coming weeks, whether the PEOPLE team can return to our offices or must continue to work remotely, we’ll keep bringing you our compelling entertainment stories, inspiring human-interest profiles and essential service. We feel our mission becomes even more useful in difficult times.

With our print edition and 100 stories daily on PEOPLE.com, we will keep you updated on the trusted information you need to know about the virus — but also help you escape and be entertained when you might need a little comfort and normalcy.

So in this issue you will find our cover story on many aspects of the virus: the heroes and helpers who are tirelessly caring for those who are suffering, the dos and don’ts to keep your family safe and an update on how Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.

And of course we have the latest on the Bachelor breakup, interviews with Hugh Jackman and Geena Davis, and our much loved column, Stories to Make You Smile.

Hopefully this issue will keep you calm and smiling. Stay safe!