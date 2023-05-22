Peloton's Cody Rigsby Talks Embracing Self-Love in His 'Single Era' After 'Failed' Relationships (Exclusive)

Cody Rigsby is establishing himself as an authority in self-love and relationship advice.

In preparation for the release of his new book, XOXO Cody – An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships and Tactful Pettiness, the Peloton instructor, 36, opened up to PEOPLE about why he's inspired to share what he's learned from his "failures."

Rigsby — who's partnering with Solitaire Grand Harvest, the beloved card game app — admits that he's in his "Solitaire era" this summer, offering self-love advice for those who can relate to his situation.

"May 22nd is National Solitaire Day. Going into summer, I think it's a really good time right now for us to commit to, are we going to be single girlies and be in our single era? Or are we going to cuff some of these boys that we've been dating?" he tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "So for anybody that's ready for their Solitaire era and their single era to continue into summer, I think Solitaire is a much better game to play than these games that boys play."

Rigsby admits that he's been through it all when it comes to relationships, but he's able to keep moving forward because he always starts with a "foundation of self-love."

"I'm 36 years old. I've been around the block when it comes to sex and relationships, and I've failed a lot," he says, adding that his "messiness" is a perfect teaching opportunity. "I always consider myself an authority in love and relationship advice because I always start with the foundation of self-love. If we don't know how to love ourselves, we are not bringing our best to dating, to relationships, to eventually marriage and building a family."

Cody Rigsby. L: Caption Cody Rigsby. PHOTO: Adidas R: Caption . PHOTO: Solitaire Grand Harvest

"For me, wellness and self-love really go hand in hand. Creating habits within your day, your week, your month, your year that you are setting out to take care of yourself and create time for yourself."

Rigsby explains that he finds success in self-love by focusing on healthy nutritional habits and maintaining a "relationship with movement." The fitness instructor is known for intense cycling classes that are paired with an unapologetic attitude and motivational quotes. Outside of his Peloton classes, he's either dancing or meditating.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor says that building a relationship with movement and working out "teaches us that we can challenge ourselves and get through really hard things and make it on the other side of it even better and even stronger."

"That might be through fitness or meditation or through journaling, or also something big for me when it came to my self-love journey was traveling alone because I think when you put yourself in a really foreign space, you're forced to be with your own thoughts and your own emotions, and you learn how to navigate those feelings and emotions," Rigsby explains.

Cody Rigsby. cody rigsby/instagram

"So those things, I think when we set the time in our schedule, it is really creating a relationship with ourselves and loving ourselves," he says.

As Rigsby focuses on himself during his "single era," he encourages anyone going through a similar journey to try and "laugh at yourself."

"We all are messy. We all make mistakes. We all do stupid s—. We all have gone on dates or have dated the wrong people. We've all been at fault for something. Laugh at it," Rigsby tells PEOPLE. "Laugh at it and just accept that that's part of life and have even more strength in retrospect to laugh at those things and learn from it."

XOXO Cody – An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships and Tactful Pettiness is set to release on September 12.