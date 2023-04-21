Peloton's Ash Pryor Tells Followers to 'Stop Obsessing Over the Size' of Their Beachwear This Summer

 "No one’s asking for your clothing size. Cut the tag off if it bothers you," the Peloton rowing instructor urged her followers

By
Vanessa Etienne


Published on April 21, 2023 05:12 PM
ash pryor
Photo: ash pryor/instagram; Scott Heins/Getty Images

Peloton's Ash Pryor is spreading some body positivity as summer approaches.

On Thursday, the rowing instructor, 31, shared a candid video on Instagram posing in the mirror wearing a bikini, urging her followers to embrace their bodies.

"It's about to be summer and this is how I'm gonna show up to the pool. First of all, I'm wearing what I want to wear and I encourage you to do the same," Pryor said in the clip "We're gonna own what we wear and we're gonna look good doing it. We're then gonna squint, we're gonna wave, we're gonna walk with confidence, OK?"

"They're not staring at you because they're like, 'Why are you wearing that?' They're staring at you because they want to get a slice of that confidence that you have," she continued. "So go ahead and inspire people."

Pryor added in the caption that people should stop "obsessing" over size and just enjoy themselves this summer. "Take the photos and be in the front. Smile and walk with your chin up. Make the memories," she wrote.

"Find the fit that works for you and own it! Stop obsessing over the size, does it fit you? Do you like it? Cool. No one's asking for your clothing size to entire the pool or beach. Cut the tag off if it bothers you. I want to see us all outside this summer having fun! You are worthy of fun now!!"

She concluded the post with a final word to her followers.

"Last thing, I'm not brave for this post," she said. "I am simply loving the body I'm in and the one that serves me well. I invite you to do the same."

Pryor is often sharing messages about body positivity since joining the Peloton team last year.

Back in September 2022, Pryor shared a lengthy message on social media after she received body-shaming comments following the announcement that she was a new Peloton instructor.

"The amount of disgusting fat shaming comments, ironically by men with profile pictures standing with their wife and daughter, were overwhelming," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Let me be clear. I am healthy. I am a size 12 pant. Size large legging, XL sports bra, and size large tank top. The middle school me would be mortified by those sizes but the healed 31-year-old stands proudly in her truth."

ash pryor
ash pryor/instagram; Scott Heins/Getty Images

"I fought hard to make it this far in life. A story only few know. I worked hard to make waves in rowing the way I have. I have played small a large portion of my life and when this opportunity came about I said I'm showing up unapologetically because why not me? Someone needs to see someone like me! So let me be the first!"

Alongside photos of herself working out in her Peloton gear, Pryor shared advice for anyone still working on "drowning out" the negativity.

"(1) Keep f—ing going," she wrote. "(2) I promise the other side of your healing is like nothing you have ever felt. (3) When you start choosing you first, you stop noticing the people who choose you last."

"(4) It is easy to criticize when you're not in the arena. Let them talk while you work. (5) Lastly, for them to be so appalled by you they sure do look often and give you their time 😜" Pryor ended. "Time to f— 'em up by not backing down!"

