How Peloton's Kendall Toole Stays Energized During Her High-Intensity Workouts

If you've ever done a Peloton workout, you know how physically demanding the classes can be. To help keep you motivated, the instructors are there doing the work with you every step of the way. But on days when they teach up to three or four classes back-to-back, Peloton coach Kendall Toole admits it's easy to feel burnt out.

"When I'm teaching a Peloton class I [need] sustainable energy. It keeps my body in a place where I can do these pushes and these efforts and teach four back-to-back classes," Toole, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The University of Southern California business school grad found the answer in X2 Performance energy drinks and supplements — so she decided to work with the brand on a deeper level. Below, she talks about becoming the brand's first female ambassador and equity partner and how she hopes to inspire other women.

Kendall Toole X2 performance Credit: X2 Performance

PEOPLE: What does it mean to you to enter a field that has so historically been dominated by men?

KT: That was actually one of the turning points and what was so exciting for me about this partnership. Energy drinks are not just for men. They've had a very, almost machismo kind of marketing behind it.

I want to help disrupt the space. .. So I'm excited to be a woman in a space and help bring women into it. I kind of want to stick that hand out, and say, 'Hey, these are for you too.'

PEOPLE: Did you envision yourself marrying your passions for fitness and for business?

KT: A lot of our dinner table conversations growing up with my dad, who's in business, were about his work experiences and perspectives. I love the idea that we are the multi-hyphenate generation. I know it says you can't do everything, but yes, you can if you do it within what's authentic to you. For me, it's wanting to really bring together my love of fitness, wellness and empowerment. I want to bring it to more people in a way that can also support intelligent women. We can call things a side hustle. It's not just a side hustle. It's part of you. It's part of your identity.

PEOPLE: What advice do you have for other women who want to pursue a new passion?

KT: You make a plan for your life, but life will happen the way that it's going to. We often underestimate ourselves. You think where you're going to go is so much more limited than where you're actually possible of arriving. To quote a wonderful movie, Mean Girls, 'The limit does not exist.' And not in the math sense! There is on limit to potential. You can continue to learn, grow, be humble and stay authentic to what makes you happiest.

PEOPLE: Who do you lean on for support as you navigate new endeavors?

KT: Mentorship is key. Obviously, my dad has to take the cake. So many times I'm like, 'Okay dad, you went through that. What does this mean? How do we do this? How did you pivot?' I also have a wonderful, dear mentor back in Los Angeles who helped shape my life, and is the reason I initially got into boxing. Another friend who is a producer built her own business and I consider her my icon and life goal. Seeing that is really impressive. I also have to throw love to my team, and my agent Lowell. No point of success is ever done alone. The best thing to do is be curious and ask questions. You need to understand that you don't need to be the smartest one in the room. In fact if you are, you're in the wrong room!

Kendall Toole Credit: Kendall Toole/Instagram

PEOPLE: What kind of mark do you hope to leave on the fitness industry through your work at Peloton, X2 Performance and beyond?

KT: I'm a very firm believer everybody that is on the planet has an incredible talent and purpose. The more that we believe that, the world can become a better place. I want to help people feel their most empowered. So if I can be a little piece of the process, then I feel like I'm being of service in a way that I'm meant to. That's really what it comes down to — wanting to empower and uplift as much as possible.

PEOPLE: How do you use the X2 Performance Products?