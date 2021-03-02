Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón Welcomes Daughter Athena Amelia: She's a 'Full on Goddess-Warrior'

"Life with Athena is already that much more magical," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE

The newest member of the Peloton wolfpack has arrived!

Fitness instructor Robin Arzón, 38, and husband Drew Butler have welcomed their first child together, daughter Athena Amelia Arzón-Butler, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"My husband Drew and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our first child, Athena Amelia Arzón-Butler," Arzón, who is also the vice president of fitness programming at Peloton, tells PEOPLE.

"From the moment we found out we were expecting, we felt so connected to her — like we knew her before in a past life," the new mom says. "We just feel so blessed and grateful that she's finally here and cannot wait to embark on this next chapter and continue building a remarkable legacy with the newest member of our Wolfpack."

"Life with Athena is already that much more magical. Get ready, world! She is a full on goddess-warrior," adds Arzón.

The trainer first announced her pregnancy to the world during a live Peloton class back in September. Since then, Arzón has continued to share updates along her pregnancy journey and been open about her decision to exercise while pregnant.

The former lawyer also created Peloton's first prenatal classes, inviting users to join her for specially designed workouts on the bike and floor.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Arzón told PEOPLE that she wants to change the stigma that expecting mothers are limited when it comes to working out.

"My entire mission in going through this for the first time myself is to focus on what I can do, rather than what I can't," she said. "I feel like the conversation around pregnancy — especially an aspiring fit pregnancy — is, what are the modifications? What can I do, what can't I do? And I don't believe in starting from a place of lack and limitations," she said.

As the first instructor to share her pregnancy so openly with the Peloton community, Arzón said she hopes to inspire other expectant mothers as she embarks on her own journey to parenthood.

"My mission is to remind folks, women, that they are the most majestic, baddest creatures on this planet," she explained. "No matter what birth you're contemplating, no matter how you feel physically, focus on what you can do and let's create areas of opportunity for that power."

As for baby Athena — who Arzón had previously been calling "baby pequeño" — the trainer said she hopes to "honor the human, whoever they're going to be."

"I really just want to prove, and show, and demonstrate, and live by example to this human that I have the honor of ushering into the world, that superheroes are real," she shared. "I want to create a human that is willing to step into their power and speak their voice."