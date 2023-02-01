Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'

Hainsby announced on Friday that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in August and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 1, 2023 05:04 PM
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Photo: Leanne Hainsby/Instagram

Leanne Hainsby is back in the Peloton studio and feeling better than ever.

The Peloton instructor, 35, posted a set of photos to her Instagram celebrating her "first class back" with Peloton and thanking everyone for their support over the days following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis on Friday.

"FIRST CLASS BACK @onepeloton 🎉…and what an eventful journey to the studio it was 🤣," Hainsby wrote in her post alongside a mirror selfie.

"From train strikes and protests, to running through London, AND a pigeon flying straight into the side of my head 🤢, I literally just made it, and I'm so pleased I did so that we could celebrate the music of the coolest man on the planet, Mr @nilerodgers," she continued, also sharing a snap with her and Rodgers together at an event.

She also posted some additional photographs of herself in the studio and back on the bike and with fellow Peloton instructor and fiancé Ben Alldis.

She shared what it felt like to be back to work after completing a 12-week chemotherapy session to treat her breast cancer:

"I felt the love today," she said. "Honestly, I felt really apprehensive ahead of today's ride. It's a big platform and I've allowed myself to be vulnerable with you all, and today felt a bit like my first day at school, and that's all a lot for so many reasons, but you know what, this was a milestone that felt so far away at one point, and here I am on the other side of it. F**k yeah!"

Hainsby added that she was thankful for all those who showed up for her segment on Wednesday.

"🎉 Your kindness, and your support is beyond anything I could've imagined, and to have over 8.5k of you joining LIVE, and showing each other love in the moment is what it's all about," she added. "On the bike, it'll always be about YOU, and I'm so happy we got to sparkle together today! ✨"

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Hainsby revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer on August 2022 in a lengthy post on Instagram Friday, along with photos of her undergoing treatment for her diagnosis.

"Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast," the British spin instructor began, as she detailed her story alongside a collection of hospital room photos. "That really is a sentence I NEVER imagined writing."

She wrote that she continued to work throughout her breast cancer treatment and would often teach her Wednesday morning LIVE classes before meeting with her mom to get chemotherapy.

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

"As a Peloton instructor, a huge part of my role is about the members, and despite my diagnosis, that has always mattered to me hugely. My classes have given me a focus, and some sparkle in an otherwise incredibly tough time, so thank you to the members who had no idea the amount of joy they were bringing to me every day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now that she has completed her 12 weeks of chemotherapy, she will get her portacath, which is a device used to give medication, removed and will receive two weeks of radiotherapy.

As for what happens next, she said, "treatment will continue for a "long time for me, hospital visits are the norm," but she added, "I'm in fantastic hands, and I've got this."

Related Articles
Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Instagram Post
Samantha Harris
Samantha Harris Was Misdiagnosed for Months After Her Mammogram Came Back Clear: 'It Was Breast Cancer'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Says Chemo 'Hit Me Hard,' Made Her 'Think About Death a Lot'
https://www.instagram.com/elenahuelva02/?hl=en hed: spanish influencer dies of cancer after sharing final heartbreaking message with fans
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
Martina Navaratilova Diagnosed with Throat and Breast Cancer: ‘Hoping for a Favorable Outcome’
'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Says 'We Will Fight This' After Wife Martina Navratilova's Cancer Diagnoses
Martina Navaratilova Diagnosed with Throat and Breast Cancer: ‘Hoping for a Favorable Outcome’
Martina Navratilova Diagnosed with Throat Cancer and Second Breast Cancer: 'Hoping for a Favorable Outcome'
Jonnie Irwin arrives at the TV Choice Awards 2010 at The Dorchester on September 6, 2010 in London, England.
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Cynthia Bailey says her mom is cancer free after radiation
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Her Mother Is Cancer-Free After Radiation: 'Thanksgiving Came Early'
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: 'I Am Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate'
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So it Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby
Peloton Instructors Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby Get Engaged During Romantic Trip to Ibiza
MARLYNE BARRETT
Marlyne Barrett Thanks Fans for Encouragement After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'Grateful'
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'