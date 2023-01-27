Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Instagram Post

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35 in a lengthy post on Instagram Friday.

"Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast," the British spin instructor began, as she detailed her story alongside a collection of hospital room photos. "That really is a sentence I NEVER imagined writing."

After first being dismissed by a doctor who said she was fine, she went on to consult another physician and was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022.

"I trusted my gut and got a second opinion," she wrote. "That saved my life. Check, and check again."

Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Before she underwent chemotherapy, she and her fiance, fellow Peloton instructor Benjamin Alldis, did a round of IVF.

"We weren't mentally prepared, but we got it done and we're so grateful," she posted.

She was able to continue working throughout her breast cancer treatment.

Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

"As a Peloton instructor, a huge part of my role is about the members, and despite my diagnosis, that has always mattered to me hugely. My classes have given me a focus, and some sparkle in an otherwise incredibly tough time, so thank you to the members who had no idea the amount of joy they were bringing to me every day."

She detailed her schedule now that she has completed 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

"I would teach my Wednesday morning LIVE classes, and then meet my Mum and go to the treatment suite for my weekly dose ... Chemo is no joke. Cold caps are no joke," she wrote.

Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Next up, Hainsby shared, she will have her portacath, which is a device used to give medication, removed and will receive two weeks of radiotherapy.

As for the future, "treatment will continue for a "long time for me, hospital visits are the norm."

Her prognosis is good nearly six months after being diagnosed.

"I'm in fantastic hands, and I've got this," she wrote. "Nobody wants to be sat in a room and told they have cancer, and yet I've always felt one of the lucky ones. I am one of the lucky ones. Lucky to be diagnosed early, lucky to be moving fast through treatment, lucky to know I WILL BE OK."

Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

She continued, "Your life outlook becomes so very different in times like this. I think anyone who has had to ask, 'Am I going to die?' to a medical professional would probably say the same. But then you fight. You gain a strength you never knew you had, and you keep pushing forward. Strong, as healthy as possible, and empowered.

Her fiance is proud of her.

Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Alldis wrote, "I love you @leannehainsby ❤️ You have shown me time and time again over this last year why I'm the luckiest guy alive that you said yes to marrying me. Showing resilience, grace and still managing to be there for others while you go through this all. Your shining light is shining brighter than ever.✨"