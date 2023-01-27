Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Instagram Post

The British spin instructor shared details of her illness, which she had kept private until now

By
Published on January 27, 2023 11:19 AM
Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Photo: Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35 in a lengthy post on Instagram Friday.

"Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast," the British spin instructor began, as she detailed her story alongside a collection of hospital room photos. "That really is a sentence I NEVER imagined writing."

After first being dismissed by a doctor who said she was fine, she went on to consult another physician and was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022.

"I trusted my gut and got a second opinion," she wrote. "That saved my life. Check, and check again."

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Before she underwent chemotherapy, she and her fiance, fellow Peloton instructor Benjamin Alldis, did a round of IVF.

"We weren't mentally prepared, but we got it done and we're so grateful," she posted.

She was able to continue working throughout her breast cancer treatment.

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

"As a Peloton instructor, a huge part of my role is about the members, and despite my diagnosis, that has always mattered to me hugely. My classes have given me a focus, and some sparkle in an otherwise incredibly tough time, so thank you to the members who had no idea the amount of joy they were bringing to me every day."

She detailed her schedule now that she has completed 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

"I would teach my Wednesday morning LIVE classes, and then meet my Mum and go to the treatment suite for my weekly dose ... Chemo is no joke. Cold caps are no joke," she wrote.

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Next up, Hainsby shared, she will have her portacath, which is a device used to give medication, removed and will receive two weeks of radiotherapy.

As for the future, "treatment will continue for a "long time for me, hospital visits are the norm."

Her prognosis is good nearly six months after being diagnosed.

"I'm in fantastic hands, and I've got this," she wrote. "Nobody wants to be sat in a room and told they have cancer, and yet I've always felt one of the lucky ones. I am one of the lucky ones. Lucky to be diagnosed early, lucky to be moving fast through treatment, lucky to know I WILL BE OK."

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

She continued, "Your life outlook becomes so very different in times like this. I think anyone who has had to ask, 'Am I going to die?' to a medical professional would probably say the same. But then you fight. You gain a strength you never knew you had, and you keep pushing forward. Strong, as healthy as possible, and empowered.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her fiance is proud of her.

Peloton's Leanne Hainsby Diagnosed With Breast Cancer at Age 35
Leanne Hainsby. Leanne Hainsby Instagram

Alldis wrote, "I love you @leannehainsby ❤️ You have shown me time and time again over this last year why I'm the luckiest guy alive that you said yes to marrying me. Showing resilience, grace and still managing to be there for others while you go through this all. Your shining light is shining brighter than ever.✨"

Related Articles
Mallory Weggemann
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Wants Athletes and Wheelchair Users to Realize 'Motherhood Is Possible'
Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13393857s) Camila Mendes 'Do Revenge' film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Camila Mendes on Dealing with an Eating Disorder During 'Riverdale' Season 1: 'I Was So Insecure'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
ENKYBOYS RANDY GONZALEZ
Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies of Colon Cancer at 35
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios
Pamela Anderson Says She Gained 25 Lbs. While Writing Her Memoir: 'My Puffy Suit of Armor'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/bsmp2/3023646834913039215/?hl=en
Bristol Palin Reveals She Underwent 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery to Fix 'Botched' Reduction
Stamina Products InStride Portable Folding Cycle
Shoppers Are Using This Portable Under-Desk Bike to Stay 'Active Almost Every Day,' and It's on Sale
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler 'Didn't Know' She Was on Ozempic, Says Her Doctor 'Just Hands It Out to Anybody'
Reign Passey
4-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Strep A Leads to Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'She Was Deteriorating'
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Shares Her Struggles with Autoimmune and Chronic Illnesses
‘Bachelor’ star Megan Marx reveals rare, debilitating neurological diagnosis
'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Diagnosed with Rare Neurological Disorder: 'Lots of Living to Do'
Madchen Amick
Mädchen Amick Reveals Son Sly's 'Scary' Bipolar 1 Diagnosis: 'It Was Traumatic'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Daryl Sabara attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Daryl Sabara Shares His Sobriety Journey: 'Being Alone Is Kind of a Trigger for Me'
Kyle Richards Says She's 'At the Weight I Want to Be'
Kyle Richards Shares How She Achieved Recent Weight Loss 1 Week After Denying Using Ozempic
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug