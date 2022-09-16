Paulina Porizkova Shares Gym Workout, Says Staying in Shape After Menopause Is 'a Lot of Frickin' Work'

Paulina Porizkova is not letting her age get in the way of her fitness journey.

On Tuesday, the actress and model, 57, posted a video on Instagram showing off her workout routine, detailing what exercise looks like for her since going through menopause. In the clip, which was paired with Sia's "Unstoppable," she hits the gym with her trainer and works on arm and back exercises.

"Staying in shape after menopause takes a lot of frickin' work. Especially when you have wonky hips," Porizkova wrote in the caption. "I've had to cut down on my Pilates since I came back for the jungle shooting #beyondtheedge because my hips won't cooperate. What I'm doing instead, for now, is some serious PT. I found an amazing personal trainer at my local Crunch, Shelly, who alternates hip PT with strength training."

The former supermodel admitted that because of her constant traveling, her results are inconsistent — but she's going to continue doing the work.

"So, yes, there are drawbacks to aging," Porizkova said. "One has to work a lot harder on things that were taken for granted. On the outside. On the inside, however, all the hard work already done is finally paying off."

She adds, "I may not be as strong or as supple or as smooth as in my youth, but I am comfortable with my vulnerabilities, conscious of my weaknesses, proud of my strengths - and best of all, have the wisdom to put it all together and delight in the results. #betweenjloandbettywhite #workingout #unstoppable #strength #agingaintforsissies."

Several followers and fellow stars commented on Porizkova's post, giving praise for her progress and health journey.

"It's frustrating when we have to work around injuries or issues in midlife," one Instagram user wrote. "But it's wonderful to see how you're supporting your bone health, functional ability, preserving muscle mass, and active ageing. Fabulous to see you promoting the importance of this for women in menopause and beyond 🔥👏❤️."

Another person commented, "I've definitely changed my workout routine as my body aged. The key is to keep doing something!!! You're so right to listen to your body. Looking fabulous Paulina!! 💪 💯😍."

This isn't the first time Porizkova has been open about aging gracefully.

In May, she spoke to PEOPLE about what it's like to get older as someone who has always been in the modeling business (she got her start at age 13 in the late '70s). When asked about what changes she'd like to see in the industry, she quickly responded, "Ageism, babe."

"I felt ashamed to be aging, and then on the other hand you go, 'But, I'm smarter, I'm better, I'm funnier, I'm more patient!' " she continued. "Overall as a person, I'm the best I've ever been. So I'm not ready to be dismissed."

"You don't get to dismiss me because I have some wrinkles and sags and gray hair now, when I'm kind of fabulous, the most fabulous I've ever been," Porizkova added. "In fact, I'm going to just put it out there and go, you know what, this is me at my best. Deal with it!"